Zach Edey, Braden Smith lead Purdue basketball to blowout win over Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE — Saturday was a good day for Purdue basketball.

Wisconsin got bludgeoned by Rutgers.

Michigan State came back to beat Illinois.

Then, the second-ranked Boilermakers spanked their rival 79-59 at Mackey Arena, completing the season sweep of Indiana.

And Zach Edey finally got his 3-pointer.

Purdue now has a comfortable 2.5-game lead over Illinois in the Big Ten standings with seven regular season games remaining.

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) dunks the ball during the NCAA men’s basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

It was over when

The Hoosiers held their ground early.

Then, they didn't.

Purdue, leading 20-18 midway through the first half, went on a 15-1 run, a stretch where Indiana missed eight straight shots and turned the ball over five times.

The Boilermakers never allowed their rival to recover from it, overcoming an icy cold 0-for-7 start from 3 with triples from Braden Smith, Myles Colvin and Mason Gillis.

Zach Edey watch

The big man banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the second half.

It was the last individual item left on Edey's checklist. He's now 1-for-2 from 3 in his career and can probably cancel all future plans of shooting from beyond the arc.

That capped yet another big game for the man on his way to likely repeating as National Player of the Year.

Edey finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 1 steal.

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: In three previous games against the Hoosiers, Smith was a combined 5 of 33 from the field. By halftime, the sophomore point guard was 7 of 11 with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Smith scored 19 and added 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, Purdue: Edey draws the focus, but ask Purdue's players and they'll all sing Kaufman-Renn's praises. Early in the second half, the Boilers let the redshirt sophomore go to work. It didn't result in a lot of points, but Kaufman-Renn's impact was felt on both ends. He drew three fouls on one Purdue possession and it carried over on the other end where he was celebrated for diving on the floor after a loose ball. His hustle also earned Kaufman-Renn 7 rebounds to go with 7 points.

Mason Gillis, Purdue: Proving both Kaufman-Renn and Gillis can complement each other as rotating 4s, Gillis also gave the Boilermakers a boost with his hustle. And, of course, his shooting. Gillis' back-to-back 3s in the second half caused the moment the Hoosiers essentially waived the white flag. Gillis scored 9 points on 3 of 6 from 3 and added 5 rebounds.

