Purdue basketball survives at Wisconsin to take over first place in Big Ten

MADISON, Wis. — First place in the Big Ten belongs to Purdue basketball.

The second-ranked Boilermakers got some early separation, then held their ground in a hostile Kohl Center to knock off No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69.

It took until the final minute, but Purdue (21-2, 10-2) held on to its slim first-half advantage.

Wisconsin (16-6, 8-3) went ice cold from 3-point range to rack up its second straight loss. The Badgers were 0-for-11 from 3 in the second half.

Purdue used a 9-0 run, with all nine points coming from Lance Jones and Braden Smith, to gain control in the first half.

Despite getting outscored in the paint 20-10 and going just 1-for-5 from 3-point range in the first half, Purdue held a slim 34-32 lead.

Wisconsin and Purdue spent the second half playing punch-counterpunch.

The Boilermakers got the last punch.

Purdue's Braden Smith (3) drives against Wisconsin's Max Klesmit (11), Chucky Hepburn (23) and Tyler Wahl, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

It was over when

Connor Essegian checked into the game with the Badgers down five. Wisconsin immediately got a 3-pointer for the sharpshooter. Tyler Wahl grabbed the offensive board, but Braden Smith knocked the ball loose.

Wahl gathered the loose ball but his pass was stolen by Lance Jones, who scored a layup on the other end to give the Boilermakers a 68-61 lead with 59 seconds left.

Wisconsin still had a 3-point attempt trailing by five with seven seconds left.

Fletcher Loyer got the rebound, got fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 5.7 seconds left.

Zach Edey watch

Edey's first field goal attempt came with 4:53 to go in the first half. Despite making a short hook shot, it didn't get Purdue's big man going. Edey missed his last three shots and was stripped by freshman Nolan Winter on his last four scoring attempts before halftime.

Edey got going a bit in the second half, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds, his 55th career double-double.

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) grabs a loose ball away from Purdue's Zach Edey (15) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

3 stars

Braden Smith, Purdue: Smith owned the elbow jumper in the first half and scored 11 points with Wisconsin's focus on not letting Edey get the ball inside. That offensive boost helped Purdue gain an early edge it never surrendered. Smith had 19 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Lance Jones, Purdue: What Purdue needed last season was a second ball handler. Jones has provided that and his fancy dribbling, defense and shot making has played a difference this season. Where Jones seems to make the biggest impact is making clutch shots when the Boilermakers seemingly need them most. Jones finished with 20 points and 6 rebounds.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin: There aren't many who match Edey. Wahl was a worthy counter. The Badger super senior had 20 points and 7 rebounds.

No. 2 Purdue 75, No. 6 Wisconsin 69

PURDUE (20-2): Kaufman-Renn 2-4 0-0 4, Edey 7-13 4-8 18, Jones 8-14 1-1 20, Loyer 3-7 6-7 12, Smith 7-15 5-5 19, Gillis 0-3 2-2 2, Heide 0-0 0-0 0, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, C.Furst 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-23 75.

WISCONSIN (16-5): Crowl 3-6 2-2 8, Wahl 10-16 0-0 20, Hepburn 1-6 4-4 6, Klesmit 4-7 0-1 10, Storr 4-15 6-7 14, Blackwell 2-4 0-0 5, Essegian 3-7 0-0 6, Winter 0-3 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 12-14 69.

Halftime—Purdue 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 3-11 (Jones 3-7, Smith 0-1, Gillis 0-3), Wisconsin 3-19 (Klesmit 2-4, Blackwell 1-2, Gilmore 0-1, Hepburn 0-1, Wahl 0-1, Winter 0-2, Essegian 0-4, Storr 0-4). Rebounds_Purdue 38 (Edey 13), Wisconsin 27 (Wahl 7). Assists_Purdue 12 (Jones, Smith 3), Wisconsin 15 (Wahl, Hepburn 5). Total Fouls_Purdue 16, Wisconsin 21.

