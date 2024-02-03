Big Ten contenders, darkhorses as Purdue basketball travels to Wisconsin for first place

MADISON, Wisconsin — In the final minutes of regulation Wednesday night, Purdue basketball appeared headed to a rare home loss that would have dropped the Boilermakers two games in back of Wisconsin in the loss column.

Less than 24 hours later, after Wisconsin saw a 16-point halftime lead vanish at Nebraska on its way to an overtime loss, Purdue's overtime victory over Northwestern now has the Boilers owning a half game lead in the Big Ten standings.

Just another wild week in Big Ten basketball.

"When you're playing you've just got to be resilient and keep coming and keep trying to do your job," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "We were struggling to stop Northwestern and they were struggling to stop us. If you're going to have a run or do something late in the game like that, you've got to make some plays."

Purdue made those winning plays Wednesday in crunch time.

Nebraska did the same Thursday.

And now we're here.

Two early road losses in Big Ten play and the Boilermakers can take control of the league standings if they can win at the Kohl Center Sunday against the Badgers.

"(We're) just getting ourselves ready and knowing how long this season is and each step we've got to take to eventually do what we want to do," sophomore guard Fletcher Loyer said.

Purdue's goals weren't limited to a Big Ten championship this season, but it was a goal along the way.

A win at Wisconsin would certainly give Purdue the inside track to a repeat title.

Big Ten contenders

Purdue: The Boilermakers were the preseason favorite and with their remaining schedule probably are solidly still in that position. Among the league's top six teams, only Purdue and Nebraska have played 11 conference games already. After Sunday, Purdue gets a six-day break from games before hosting Indiana. The travel schedule is extremely kind to Purdue down the stretch.

Wisconsin: The Badgers still have five road games remaining, none of which will be easy. Two games against Purdue, though, does allow Wisconsin the chance to solidify itself if it can sweep the Boilermakers. The Badgers have good depth and balance. AJ Storr's transfer has helped Wisconsin tremendously.

Illinois: The Illini don't have as much depth as Purdue or Wisconsin, but top-end talent is on par. Among the contenders, Illinois has the toughest road ahead. But the Illini do have games against both Purdue and Wisconsin on the schedule and, after hosting Nebraska Sunday, gets a week to prepare for what will be a tough game at Michigan State.

Darkhorses

Northwestern: Once Chris Collins' tirade was over Wednesday night, the Wildcats coach appeared calm in the postgame press conference where he did relay a truthful statement. Northwestern is right there. Boo Buie might be the best player in the Big Ten not named Zach Edey. Ty Berry, Ryan Langborg and Brooks Barnhizer give Northwestern plenty of scoring punch. The remaining schedule is semi-favorable.

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers have wins at home against the top two teams in the conference and have the shooting ability to beat anyone. Consistency has been Nebraska's biggest problem. Win the next two games, on the road at Illinois and Northwestern, and we can revisit this topic.

Michigan State: The Spartans certainly have the talent to beat anyone. Michigan State hasn't performed up to expectations. Not yet, anyway.

No. 2 Purdue (20-2, 9-2) at No. 6 Wisconsin (16-5, 8-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: CBS

