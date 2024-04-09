Advertisement

UConn wins back-to-back NCAA championships with dominant win over Purdue

Yahoo Sports Staff
UConn became just the eighth school to win back-to-back men's basketball national championships on Monday night with its win over Purdue. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was billed as a big-man battle between Purdue's Zach Edey against UConn's Donovan Clingan. That didn't give the Huskies guards enough credit.

UConn won a second straight title on Monday night through a relentless attack from its backcourt in a 75-60 win over Purdue.

Tristen Newton, Stephon Castle and Cam Spencer were just too much for the Boilermakers, pulling up from range and weaving through the Purdue defense at will as the Huskies pulled away from their second title in as many years. Newton led the team with 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Castle had 15 points and five rebounds. Spencer finished with 11 points and eight rebounds.

Edey was his usual dominant self on the low block and definitely got the better of Clingan in their matchup, but he didn't have much help from his teammates. The two-time Naismith Player of the Year finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds in the loss as Purdue fell just short in its redemption tour a year after falling to a 16-seed in the first round of the tournament.

It's the first time a team has won back-to-back titles since Florida did it in the 2006-07 seasons.

Read the full game story from Nick Bromberg right here.

LIVE COVERAGE IS OVER
    Here it is, the moment/video we've all been waiting for:

    Tristen Newton is the Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

    He's not wrong.

    Trophy No. 6 is in the air

    Zach Edey still put up a great statline in his last game before heading to the NBA.

    The Big Ten drought continues.

    "What an amazing run. It is a UConn coronation!"

    UConn's dominance the last two years is ridiculous.

    The first back-to-back winners since 2006-07.

    Final: UConn 75, Purdue 60

    That'll do it. UConn goes back-to-back and picks up its sixth national championship.

    Dan Hurley just barely avoided what easily would have been the funniest ejection in basketball history. UConn is less than 3 minutes from a championship, and he just pushed his own player on the court.

    UConn is just minutes away from winning back-to-back titles, something we haven't seen since 2006 and 2007.

    And there we have it.

    Samson Johnson just fouled out for UConn. Donovan Clingan has 4 now, too. Purdue, though, is likely out of time to take advantage of the foul trouble.

    UConn leads 63-46 with 5:38 to go.

    This is the battle we came to see.

    I think we may be done here. Alex Karaban just hit a corner 3, and then Hassan Diarra just drilled a fast break layup.

    The Huskies are up 56-40 now with 9:27 to go.

    I have no idea how Tristen Newton got this to go, but he pulled it off. UConn is rolling now.

    Zach Edey hasn't scored in more than 10 minutes now, and UConn is up by double digits with 15 minutes to go

    OH MY.

    What a dunk from Camden Heide to get us going in the second half.

    The second half is underway in Arizona

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — The story of the first half is UConn's defensive strategy.

    Hell bent on not losing to Zach Edey's supporting cast, the Huskies are defending the Purdue giant 1-on-1 and erasing Purdue’s 3-point shooters.

    The approach so far has been effective. Edey has 16 first-half points, but Purdue didn't attempt its third 3-pointer until a full-court heave at the halftime buzzer.

    36-30 UConn at the half ...

    Zach Edey leads all scorers halfway through

    Halftime: UConn 36, Purdue 30

    Purdue took just two 3-pointers in that first half, and Zach Edey and Braden Smith combined for all but five of their points, but the Boilermakers are still in this at the midway point.

    Coach Keady went all out tonight in Arizona

    Braden Smith just hit Purdue's first 3-pointer of the night with 2:22 left in the first half. We've got a one-possession game again

    UConn just went on a 9-2 run to grab a five point lead at the under-4 timeout. Purdue's only bucket during that stretch? A put-back from Zach Edey

    Zach Edey and Dan Hurley are going at it a bit already tonight.

    Zach Edey has more than just four by now. He's dominating Donovan Clingan inside so far.

    It sure looked like it after that last hook shot. Zach Edey is unstoppable so far.

    UConn takes an 18-16 lead into the under-12 timeout. Zach Edey's scored Purdue's last 11 points, and is single-handedly keeping the Boilermakers in this early.

    Zach Edey with a huge dunk over Donovan Clingan, and then he followed it a pair of ridiculous blocks on the other end. What a start for the Boilermakers

    Cam Spencer is 3-of-3 from the field so far tonight, so this strategy may not be the best.

    Zach Edey's backed Donovan Clingan down successfully twice now, but the Huskies hold an 11-9 lead at the first media timeout. We've got a battle so far

    Purdue controls the tip, and we're underway in Arizona.

    For what it's worth, it was a clean sweep for the defending national champions tonight.

    National Anthem ✅

    Starting lineups ✅

    It's time for the national championship.

    In non-national championship game news, Nate Oats has just removed himself from consideration for the Kentucky job. Incredible timing there

    GLENDALE, Ariz. — The rare title game pitting college basketball's two best teams is minutes from tipoff. For UConn, this is about repeating. For Purdue, it's about redemption.

    I hope we get a game worthy of the buildup, but I'm worried whether Purdue's guards can hold up to UConn's defensive pressure. Pregame prediction sure to be wrong: 77-64 Huskies.

