PSU in NFL: Week 6 NFL recap from former Nittany Lions

We are through another week of the NFL season, and we are still seeing former Nittany Lions continuing to shine.

There have been multiple Penn State players that we have mentioned, like Micah Parsons and Saquan Barkley.

However, the teams some play for are struggling. The Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are perfect examples of that.

We were also without some key Nittany Lions players like Jahan Dotson, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game with an injury. Allen Robinson was also on a bye.

On top of that, there are also some key Penn State players who are coming up on contract years after this season. Barkley, Mike Gesicki and Miles Sanders are examples of that. Gesicki has been shaky, while Barkley and Sanders have been going off so far this season.

So, let’s take a look at this past week of the NFL season and recap the performances of some former Penn State players.

Micah Parsons - 5 total tackles, 1 sack

Sep 18, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) reacts after making a sack in the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys defense is continuing to be impressive and Micah Parsons is a part of it. He is continuing to put himself closer to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award at the end of the season. Dallas took down Detroit 24-6 on Sunday.

Adrian Amos - 10 total tackles

Oct 16, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) runs with the ball against the New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Packers fell to 3-4 on Sunday after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders. However, Adrian Amos had himself a productive game. He is coming up on a contract year for the Packers. So it will be interesting to see if they extend him for their future. The Packers also picked up the fifth year option of safety Darnell Savage. With other key players like Rashan Gary and Elgton Jenkins also being free agents at the end of the season, it’s likely only one of the starting safeties for Green Bay will be back next year, and Amos is making a good case for that.

Saquon Barkley - 24 carries for 110 yards

Oct 16, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA;

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) scores the game-winning touchdown during the fourth quarter to beat the Baltimore Ravens at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Despite not having a touchdown on Sunday, Saquon Barkley had his third game of the season rushing for over 100 yards. It seems likely right now that he is a shoe-in to win the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award at the end of the season. First-year head coach Brian Daboll is off to an impressive start and we’re not even halfway through the season. The Giants beat the Jaguars 23-17 on Sunday, moving to 6-1 on the season.

Odafe Oweh - 3 total tackles

Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive end Odafe Oweh (99) high fives fans after beating the Cleveland Browns 16-10 at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Odafe Oweh[/autotag] didn’t have his most productive game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but he still helped the Ravens to a win 23-20. They move to 4-3 on the season. Baltimore has struggled to try to close games, but they get a crucial division win over Cleveland on Sunday.

Pat Freiermuth - 7 catches for 75 yards

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) catches a touchdown pass against New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips (rear) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Patriots won 17-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Despite losing 16-10 to the Dolphins, [autotag]Pat Freiermuth[/autotag] was the team’s leading receiver on Sunday. It does seem sometimes as if the Steelers don’t really use Freiermuth to their advantage. The Steelers don’t really have a lot of depth for pass-catchers. Diontae Johnson will be a free agent in 2025, but a potential out in 2023. Rookie receiver George Pickens is really starting to come around now. And Chase Claypool has been rumored to be a trade candidate for a while now. Freiermuth is a talented tight end that should be utilized more in the Steelers offense.

Jaquan Brisker - 7 total tackles

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

This might be an unpopular opinion, but the Bears are somewhat trending in a positive direction. Sure, they absolutely need to build around Justin Fields and give him more weapons and protection. But that defense looks solid. I would argue they don’t really have a reason to keep Roquan Smith and they could definitely get draft capital for him. It came as a surprise that the Bears waited as long as they did to draft a receiver, which ended up being Tennessee rookie Velus Jones Jr. Instead, they took [autotag]Jaquan Brisker[/autotag], who has certainly done his part and lived up to his draft pick for the Bears. However, it is still hard to argue if that was the right pick for the Bears specifically. Brisker was the second-leading tackler against the Patriots, helping the Bears to a 33-14 win on Monday Night Football.

