PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

Shakira was trending on social media this weekend — which, considering her status as a global pop star, isn’t all that surprising.

The reason for it, though, was because a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans unveiled a misogynistic banner directed at her ahead of their Champions League matchup with Barcelona this week.

And fans, naturally, weren’t happy.

Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday. (Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images)

Fans rush to defend Shakira on social media

Shakira, of course, is a Barcelona fan — thanks largely to her longtime partner and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Pique is still battling a knee injury and will be sidelined for Wednesday’s Champions League leg.

A group of PSG fans, though, still came for Shakira in Paris on Sunday night.

Fans lit up flares and held up several banners throughout the French capital — including one that essentially called Shakira a prostitute.

“Shakira a la Jonquera,” references the town of La Jonquera, which is situated on the border of Catalonia and France and is known in part for its brothels.

-Paris ville lumière, faites briller nos couleurs

-Barcelona no bienvenido

-Shakira à la jonquera

-L’Europe à genoux, tout Paris debout



07/03/2021#psgbarça #putabarca pic.twitter.com/zS6a17Yi1J — Paname-ReBirth (@PanameReBirth) March 7, 2021

The banner isn’t a new thing, either. Similar attacks have been made against Shakira in the soccer world for years.

On Sunday, though, fans on the internet quickly rushed to Shakira’s defense — which is why the hashtag #RespectShakira started trending.

🙏| Time and again we are seeing instances of hardworking women being insulted or slut-shamed, be it in music industry or, in this instance, the soccer world.



It’s time we raise our voices and denounce such misogyny.#RespectShakira #WomensHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/7jhTOzTuX2 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 8, 2021

It’s 2021 and they still get away with disgustingly sexist comments made on banners, sexist chants aimed at her etc...It’s a regular occurrence that’s gone on for years. She doesn’t deserve it as does no woman. We shouldn’t stand by and accept her being degraded. #RespectShakira https://t.co/gS9dvikuKK — kal (@FallingIntoShak) March 7, 2021

Dozens started replying to a tweet from PSG’s official account celebrating International Women’s Day, too.

Barcelona and PSG will square off on Wednesday in the second leg of the Round of 16. PSG holds a 4-1 lead after a dominant showing in Barcelona last month.

