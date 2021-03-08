PSG fans unveil banner attacking Shakira in Paris before Barcelona matchup

Breaking News:

Ryan Young
·Writer
·2 min read

Shakira was trending on social media this weekend — which, considering her status as a global pop star, isn’t all that surprising.

The reason for it, though, was because a group of Paris Saint-Germain fans unveiled a misogynistic banner directed at her ahead of their Champions League matchup with Barcelona this week.

And fans, naturally, weren’t happy.

Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain
Shakira fans rushed to Twitter with #RespectShakira to defend her after a banner essentially calling her a prostitute surfaced in Paris on Sunday. (Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images)

Fans rush to defend Shakira on social media

Shakira, of course, is a Barcelona fan — thanks largely to her longtime partner and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

Pique is still battling a knee injury and will be sidelined for Wednesday’s Champions League leg.

A group of PSG fans, though, still came for Shakira in Paris on Sunday night.

Fans lit up flares and held up several banners throughout the French capital — including one that essentially called Shakira a prostitute.

“Shakira a la Jonquera,” references the town of La Jonquera, which is situated on the border of Catalonia and France and is known in part for its brothels.

The banner isn’t a new thing, either. Similar attacks have been made against Shakira in the soccer world for years.

On Sunday, though, fans on the internet quickly rushed to Shakira’s defense — which is why the hashtag #RespectShakira started trending.

Dozens started replying to a tweet from PSG’s official account celebrating International Women’s Day, too.

Barcelona and PSG will square off on Wednesday in the second leg of the Round of 16. PSG holds a 4-1 lead after a dominant showing in Barcelona last month.

