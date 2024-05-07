Providence basketball has already sold 99% of its season tickets for next season

Providence College was a winner at the box office in 2023-24, and the Friars are poised to enjoy more of the same next basketball season.

The hiring of two new coaches extended momentum with the men and created fresh interest with the women. Kim English helped oversee a rise in average attendance at Amica Mutual Pavilion and Erin Batth benefited from nearly double the fan backing at Alumni Hall.

More: Providence basketball coach Kim English has message for teams trying to lure his players away

More: With college basketball's transfer portal now closed, here's the latest RI update

Providence Friars fans cheer for the team during their Nov. 14 game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

Providence has already announced a 99% renewal rate in men’s basketball season tickets for 2024-25. The Friars have created a wait list that could expand on the 11,113 fans they welcomed on average through 19 home dates last season. That was up from an average of 10,608 fans through 17 home dates in 2022-23.

“Everyone I talk to is so bullish and excited about the future,” Providence athletic director Steve Napolillo said. “That’s what it’s all about. People invest in something they believe in.”

Providence was stunned last offseason by the departure of coach Ed Cooley to Big East rival Georgetown. The Friars rallied around English, who was hired away from George Mason, and a collective feeling of defiance around the program. The motivation is to prove Cooley’s success in his hometown – seven NCAA Tournament appearances, regular season and conference tournament titles, a first Sweet 16 berth in 25 years – could be sustained regardless of who’s in charge on the sidelines.

“This is a special place,” Napolillo said. “I can’t go anywhere – on an airplane, out to dinner with my family. People want to talk about it.”

Providence College Director of Athletics Steve Napolillo says fans are "bullish and excited about the future."

Providence finished 21-14 and reached the NIT behind league Player of the Year Devin Carter and largely without Bryce Hopkins, who suffered a season-ending left knee injury in early January. The Friars drew 8,069 for a regular-season low against Wagner and peaked at 12,608 for the finale against eventual national champion Connecticut. Cooley’s return with the Hoyas was one of 10 home crowds over 12,000, which is effectively a sellout.

“They’ve done an amazing job of creating an experience at the AMP that’s one of the best in the country,” Napolillo said. “I firmly believe that.”

How will Providence continue to market its product in the face of constant roster churn? Carter has declared for the NBA Draft and reforms in the NCAA – the transfer portal, cash for players through name, image and likeness rights – make it less likely programs will be built around developing recognizable four-year stars. Napolillo’s background with the Pawtucket Red Sox before moving to intercollegiate athletics gives him an idea of how to adjust.

“We used to always sell coming and having an incredible experience with family, friends, your kids, your grandparents,” Napolillo said. “Providence College has become the event in Rhode Island. Going to those games, that’s the hottest ticket in town.”

Would the Friars be willing to give up a home date or two to strengthen their nonconference schedule? The Gavitt Games series with the Big Ten and the Big East-Big 12 Battle are both set to conclude over the next couple years. Providence could be forced to challenge itself with home-and-home series or look to neutral floors at Mohegan Sun, Madison Square Garden or Barclays Center to book headlining opponents.

“We’re entertaining all of those offers right now,” Napolillo said. “I think you have to keep all of those windows open. What is the best for your program?

“At the end of the day, that ultimate goal is to get to the NCAA Tournament. All of those are on the table, and those are real.”

"Friar Dom" waves to fans during a Jan. 25 game against the Butler Bulldogs at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Friars jumped from a women’s game average of 474 fans in 2022-23 to 809 in 2023-24. There was a renewed marketing push behind Batth, who replaced Jim Crowley. Providence reached the WNIT to make it 17 home dates on campus.

The University of Rhode Island continues to set the attendance standard when it comes to the women’s game in the state. The Rams reached an Atlantic 10 title game after two straight WNIT appearances, and interest in its program is still rising. URI drew an average of 1,674 fans through 15 home dates in 2023-24, another jump from 1,397 through 16 home dates in 2022-23.

Consider the numbers at the Ryan Center before coach Tammi Reiss took charge in 2019-20. The Rams drew an average of 429 fans over 14 home dates in 2018-19 – a total of 6,011. It would have taken URI just four games last season to surpass that total.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Providence baseball sells 99% of its season tickets for next season