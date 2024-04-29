Projecting the future of the Chicago Bulls: DeMar DeRozan

When the Chicago Bulls signed DeMar DeRozan in 2021, many people said it was a terrible deal. However, since DeRozan has been in Chicago, he’s done nothing but prove those people wrong. The veteran forward has returned to All-Star form, yet the Bulls haven’t experienced the same level of success as a team.

Now, after a second straight losing season, the Bulls face some difficult decisions in the summer. DeRozan’s contract is up, and they didn’t move him at the deadline. Recent rumblings have indicated the Bulls could potentially choose to re-sign DeRozan to a massive contract, but if they want to plan for the future, that shouldn’t be a part of it.

In reality, the Bulls have stuck by their current core feverishly for the past three years, and it seems fairly likely that they will end up keeping DeRozan around.

What should happen: The Bulls cut their losses and let DeRozan walk, ushering in a new era of Chicago basketball led by Coby White and a new-look young core.

What will happen: Chicago will probably find a middle ground and bring back DeRozan on a short-term contract that ranges from $25 to $30 million per season.

