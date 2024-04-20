Report: Bulls offering DeMar DeRozan nearly $40 million per year

It’s been an odd three years for the Chicago Bulls. After completely reshaping their roster in 2021, they’ve only made the playoffs in one of the three seasons since – the first one. And that year, they only managed to take one game off of the Milwaukee Bucks. In the two years since they haven’t even cracked .500.

This season ended the same as the last: A loss to the Miami Heat in the second Play-In Tournament game. Chicago has seemingly embraced their place as a middle-of-the-pack squad despite the constant pleas from the fanbase to shake things up. And according to a recent report, that’s not going to change this summer.

According to sources who spoke with KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Bulls have offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.

“A source said the Bulls recently offered DeRozan’s representative a two-year deal at a high annual salary, perhaps as much as $40 million per season,” Johnson wrote. “For now, DeRozan is seeking a longer-term deal, but that merely be part of negotiations.”

DeRozan has revived his career in Chicago, but paying him $40 million to be the star of the show is a one-way ticket for more Bulls mediocrity.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire