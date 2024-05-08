Projecting Colorado State football defense: Will the Rams take a step forward in 2024?

Will the defense take a step forward?

The Colorado State football team was eighth in the Mountain West in points per game allowed (29.6) and 10th in total defense (416 yards per game) last season.

The offense receives some of the blame due to high turnover rate and lack of game control, which will be key to improve this season.

But CSU and defensive coordinator Freddie Banks must see improvement in key situations in 2024. The Rams had a lead on Colorado with the Buffs pinned at their own 2 inside the final 2 minutes only to allow a quick scoring drive and two-point conversion. CSU then couldn't stop CU in two overtimes.

CSU allowed UNLV to go 56 yards in six plays in 40 seconds to turn a Rams lead into a last-second loss. In a tied game at Hawaii with a bowl on the line, CSU allowed Hawaii to go 41 yards in six plays in under a minute for a game-winning field goal.

Those big gashes in key moments were pivotal in the season. How does CSU's defense fare in 2024?

Here's a look at the key players and depth to the group heading into the summer:

Defensive line

Colorado State Rams defensive lineman Cam Bariteau celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Utah State Aggies during their game at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Oct. 15, 2022.

Starters: Nuer Gatkuoth, Cam Bariteau, James Mitchell, Mukendi Wa-Kalonji

Notable: Gone are the 13 sacks from Mohamed Kamara. Who fills that void? It will be a committee. Gatkuoth has been tabbed as a potential rising star. He played a lot in 2023 and had 53 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, but just a half-sack. That total will need to rise. Wa-Kalonji, a 6-foot-4, 255-pound redshirt junior, has experience and had a strong spring but has a chance for a larger role than ever. Bariteau is the 6-foot-1, 300-pound fifth-year bulldog leading the inside surge.

Depth: A lot of young players look likely to be relied upon in the defensive trenches. Potential impact youngsters coming on include: redshirt freshman Javion Smith-Combs (6-5, 260), sophomore Kennedy McDowell (6-3, 230), redshirt sophomore DeAndre Gill (6-4, 240), redshirt freshman Whitefield Powell (6-4, 220), redshirt freshman Andrew Laurich (6-3, 270) and redshirt freshman Kenyon Agurs (6-4, 235). The Rams don't need all to make a big step this year, but a couple need to. Redshirt junior Tyler Quinn (6-1, 285) adds some interior depth with experience, and CSU took a shot at another depth piece with Wisconsin transfer Gabe Kirschke. How the defensive line performs is one of the biggest questions on the team.

Linebackers

Starters: Buom Jock, Chase Wilson

Notable: Jock is a 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore with the perfect linebacker name. He moves into the mike linebacker role and if anyone in spring ball seemed prime for a big fall surge, it's Jock. He has all the athletic tools to be excellent sideline-to-sideline, and coaches say he's learning the nuances of the position. Jock had 34 tackles last year and should see a big boost in 2024. Alongside him is Wilson, and the 6-1, 225-pound redshirt senior is still the communicator and a leader on the defense. He had 107 tackles and 3.5 sacks last season and will be counted on heavily once again.

Depth: Wilson didn't take part in all of spring reps as the veteran wore a red injury jersey. In his place, redshirt freshman Drew Rodriguez saw a lot of time. He saw action in one game last season. Redshirt freshmen Josh Ayers and Niko Lopez and redshirt sophomore Rocco Schramm could all get in the mix as reserves as well.

Secondary

CSU football's junior safety Jack Howell fires up his teammates on the bench against Wyoming at War Memorial Stadium on Friday Nov. 3, 2023, in Laramie, Wyoming.

Starters: Jack Howell, Henry Blackburn, Ayden Hector, Isaiah Essissima, Elias Larry

Notable: We'll start with the safeties. Howell and Blackburn are long-term stalwarts on the back end for the Rams and will once again be needed to not only lead the defense but be playmakers as well. Blackburn had three interceptions last season after one the previous three seasons combined. He also added career highs in sacks (2.5), tackles (75) and tackles for loss (seven). Howell's 114 tackles led the team and was the second time he crested 100 in a season. Those two will need to, and are expected to, excel. Hector likely slides back to the nickel spot after being in-and-out of the lineup with injuries last season. CSU needs him to revert to his 2022 form where he had three interceptions.

Cornerback is a fascinating group and one that needs to take a big jump. The Rams were very susceptible to big plays, especially in important late-game moments, last season. CSU coach Jay Norvell said in spring they want more aggressive pass coverage. Nevada transfer Essissima had a strong spring. He's smaller (5-10, 175) but aggressive in attacking the ball. Navy transfer Larry (6-0, 200) had a lot of reps in spring and gets the nod as a starter here but that could be in flux. CSU has been recruiting transfers at cornerback to add depth.

Depth: Larry got the nod as a starter, but Dom Jones (6-2, 195) could be in the mix as well. He had two interceptions last year for the Rams. Redshirt freshman Dylan Phelps (6-2, 195) had a very good spring and seems to be working into the rotation. True freshman Chauncey Davis, an early enrollee, showed potential before his spring was cut short by injury. Cornerback is maybe the position to watch on the team. Dominic Morris saw the field a lot last season and is another option who can play a variety of positions in the secondary. Sophomore Jaylen Gardner is an understudy at safety who players and staff are high on.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football defense 2024 depth chart