Arsenal fan Amanda from the Same Old Arsenal podcast believes Mikel Arteta having almost an entirely fit squad to select from is why the Gunners are better equipped to deal with the title run-in than they were last year.

Arsenal never recovered from losing two-goal leads in successive weeks at Liverpool and West Ham in April last season when key central defender William Saliba was sidelined alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Sunday's 3-2 win at rivals Tottenham opened up a four-point lead at the top of the Premier League which Manchester City immediately cut back to one with victory at Nottingham Forest.

"It's not the same old Arsenal because we are virtually injury-free which is what we didn't have last year and why we didn't win the league," Amanda told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast.

"It was nothing to do with bottle - that's a ridiculous statement - it was all down to injuries and this year we have a full team going into the last three games so it should be interesting.

"The last nine minutes against Tottenham were the worst of my footballing life, I was pacing and concerned. We gifted them both goals, it was our own fault.

"There is progress in terms of mentality and attitude. If you watch the goals we scored we didn't go off wildly celebrating we got into a huddle to discuss what is next. I love it, I've never seen that before.

"We can win it if City drop points but I don't think they will. It seems to be going in City's favour at the moment so we wait and see."

