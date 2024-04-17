Princeton transfer Matt Allocco picks Notre Dame ahead of Ohio State, others

Princeton graduate transfer Matt Allocco has committed to Notre Dame.

A Hilliard Bradley product, the 6-4, 197-pound guard chose the Fighting Irish after also visiting Ohio State and also considering Butler and Villanova.

In 2023-24, Allocco averaged 12.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He became the ninth player in NCAA history to shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line while averaging at least 10 points per game and playing at least 30 minutes per game. He shot 50.8% from the floor (126 for 248), 90.9% from the free-throw line (70 for 77) and 42.7% from 3 (47 for 110) as Princeton won the Ivy League for a third straight year.

Allocco played three years at Princeton and sat out one season as the Ivy League canceled the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has one year of eligibility remaining. In 91 career games, Allocco averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists and shot 48.4% from the floor and 41.2% from 3.

Ohio State still has two available roster spots for 2024-25. The Buckeyes are looking to add a guard and a wing/forward via the transfer portal after landing commitments from South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson Jr. and Kentucky center Aaron Bradshaw.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to host Oakland's Trey Townsend and Central Arkansas' Tucker Anderson on visits this week.

