Ohio State to host transfer targets Trey Townsend, Tucker Anderson this week

One week removed from landing a commitment from Kentucky transfer Aaron Bradshaw, Ohio State will host two more potential roster additions this weekend.

Trey Townsend and Tucker Anderson, formerly of Oakland and Central Arkansas, respectively, will both visit the Buckeyes this weekend as transfer recruits, The Dispatch has confirmed.

A 6-6, 212-pound forward, Townsend was the Horizon League Player of the Year in his fourth season with the Golden Grizzlies. In four years with coach Greg Kampe, Townsend has averaged 14.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 31.4% from 3-point range. In 2023-24, he averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists – all career highs – while shooting 45.5 (220 for 484) overall and 37.5% (12 for 32) from 3.

Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) and Central Arkansas forward Tucker Anderson (12) fight for a rebound in the first half during an NCAA game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Central Arknasaw Bears at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023.

In Ohio State’s 79-73 season-opening win against Oakland, Townsend had 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting and had nine rebounds, four assists and four turnovers in 38 minutes. He averaged 1.4 fouls committed per 40 minutes, the 36th-lowest rate in the nation according to KenPom.com.

Townsend scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in an overtime, second-round NCAA Tournament loss to N.C. State after finishing with 17 and 12 in a first-round upset of No. 3 seed Kentucky. He is a native of Oxford, Michigan and has one year of eligibility remaining. He is known to have visited Michigan and Arizona is and also scheduled to visit Louisville, according to ESPN. CBS Sports ranks him as the No. 70 transfer prospect in the nation.

Anderson is a 6-9, 190-pound forward who was named the Atlantic Sun Rookie of the Year. In 31 games, Anderson averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 41.5% (148 for 357) from the floor and 38.1% (75 for 197) from 3.

A native of Centerton, Arkansas, Anderson has three years of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State has two roster spots available. The Buckeyes have added South Carolina transfer Meechie Johnson Jr. and Bradshaw and are in the market for a bigger guard and a combo wing/forward to round out their roster under new coach Jake Diebler.

