Prince Avenue football QB Aaron Philo breaks Trevor Lawrence's career state record
There's a new Georgia high school football state-record holder.
Prince Avenue Christian football quarterback Aaron Philo set the mark for career passing yards and tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a season in the Wolverines 49-32 state championship victory Monday against Swainsboro. The Georgia Tech commitment entered the game third all-time and surpassed Trevor Lawrence (13,902) and Gunner Stockton (13,652), finishing Monday 31 of 40 passing for 320 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions. He also had 84 rushing yards and ran for two touchdowns.
Philo passed Lawrence, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars after starring at Clemson and Cartersville High, with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Prince Avenue ahead by double figures.
Philo tied Macon County's K'Hari Lane for most passing touchdowns in a season with 56 with his fourth-quarter scoring pass to seal Prince Avenue's victory. Philo passed for 54 touchdowns last season as a junior. He led the Wolverines, winners of three state titles the past four seasons, to back-to-back Class A Division I state championships, twice beating Swainsboro for the crown.
"Aaron is a great football player, but he's a better human being," said Prince Avenue offensive coordinator Jon Richt. "I tell that to everybody. He's one of the best kids you can work with, not only because he's really good on the football field, but also the way he carries himself off the football field is impressive. He's a great ambassador for us."
Here are the top 10 career passing yards leaders in Georgia high school football history
13,922 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2020-2023
13,902 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2014 - 2017
13,652 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2018 - 2021
13,077 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2010 - 2013
12,745 - Jake Fromm (Houston County) 2013 - 2016
12,119 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2016-2019
10,491 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2020-2023
10,300 - Sam Horn (Collins Hill) 2018 - 2021
10,217 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2013-2016
10,097 - Brock Vandagriff (Prince Avenue Christian) 2017 - 2020*according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association
Philo entered Monday also in third place for career passing touchdowns (156), behind Stockton with 177 and Lawrence at 161. Philo added three more passing scores to his tally on Monday.
Here are the top 10 career passing touchdown leaders in Georgia high school football history
177 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2018 - 2021
161 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2014 - 2017
159 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2020-2023
155 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2010 - 2013
130 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2020-2023
120 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2016-2019
118 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2013 - 2016
116 - Jake Fromm (Houston County) 2013 - 2016
113 - Bailey Fisher (Rabun County) 2014 - 2017
113 - Jake Merklinger (Calvary Day) 2020 - 2023*according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association
Most passing touchdowns in a season in Georgia high school football history
56 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2016
56 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2023
55 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2022
55 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2021
54 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2022
54 - Hutson Mason (Lassiter) 2009
51 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2016
50 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2019
50 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2012
50 - Austin Parker (East Hall) 2017
— Sara Tidwell contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Prince Avenue football's Aaron Philo breaks Trevor Lawrence's record