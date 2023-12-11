Prince Avenue football QB Aaron Philo breaks Trevor Lawrence's career state record

There's a new Georgia high school football state-record holder.

Prince Avenue Christian football quarterback Aaron Philo set the mark for career passing yards and tied the record for most passing touchdowns in a season in the Wolverines 49-32 state championship victory Monday against Swainsboro. The Georgia Tech commitment entered the game third all-time and surpassed Trevor Lawrence (13,902) and Gunner Stockton (13,652), finishing Monday 31 of 40 passing for 320 yards, three touchdowns and one interceptions. He also had 84 rushing yards and ran for two touchdowns.

Philo passed Lawrence, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars after starring at Clemson and Cartersville High, with less than three minutes to play in the fourth quarter and Prince Avenue ahead by double figures.

Philo tied Macon County's K'Hari Lane for most passing touchdowns in a season with 56 with his fourth-quarter scoring pass to seal Prince Avenue's victory. Philo passed for 54 touchdowns last season as a junior. He led the Wolverines, winners of three state titles the past four seasons, to back-to-back Class A Division I state championships, twice beating Swainsboro for the crown.

"Aaron is a great football player, but he's a better human being," said Prince Avenue offensive coordinator Jon Richt. "I tell that to everybody. He's one of the best kids you can work with, not only because he's really good on the football field, but also the way he carries himself off the football field is impressive. He's a great ambassador for us."

Here are the top 10 career passing yards leaders in Georgia high school football history

13,922 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2020-2023

13,902 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2014 - 2017

13,652 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2018 - 2021

13,077 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2010 - 2013

12,745 - Jake Fromm (Houston County) 2013 - 2016

12,119 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2016-2019

10,491 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2020-2023

10,300 - Sam Horn (Collins Hill) 2018 - 2021

10,217 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2013-2016

10,097 - Brock Vandagriff (Prince Avenue Christian) 2017 - 2020*according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association

Philo entered Monday also in third place for career passing touchdowns (156), behind Stockton with 177 and Lawrence at 161. Philo added three more passing scores to his tally on Monday.

Here are the top 10 career passing touchdown leaders in Georgia high school football history

177 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2018 - 2021

161 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2014 - 2017

159 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2020-2023

155 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2010 - 2013

130 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2020-2023

120 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2016-2019

118 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2013 - 2016

116 - Jake Fromm (Houston County) 2013 - 2016

113 - Bailey Fisher (Rabun County) 2014 - 2017

113 - Jake Merklinger (Calvary Day) 2020 - 2023*according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association

Most passing touchdowns in a season in Georgia high school football history

56 - K'Hari Lane (Macon County) 2016

56 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2023

55 - Prentiss Air Noland (Langston Hughes) 2022

55 - Gunner Stockton (Rabun County) 2021

54 - Aaron Philo (Prince Avenue Christian) 2022

54 - Hutson Mason (Lassiter) 2009

51 - Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville) 2016

50 - Harrison Bailey (Marietta) 2019

50 - Deshaun Watson (Gainesville) 2012

50 - Austin Parker (East Hall) 2017

— Sara Tidwell contributed to this report.

