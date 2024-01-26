Primo Spears learned Leonard Hamilton, FSU men's basketball system from the stands

It wasn't part of Florida State men's basketball guard Primo Spears' plan to sit out the season's first eight games.

After transferring to FSU from Georgetown, it took the NCAA months to approve Spears waiver to transfer. In that time he did a lot of spectating. It wasn't ideal for the 6-foot-3-inch guard to not be playing, but he began using the different perspective as an advantage.

From averaging 37 minutes a game the season before entering an FSU system where most players don't play more than 25 minutes a night, Spears had the opportunity to learn FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton's system before playing a game.

The early acclimation of the "committee" style of play allowed Spears to hit the ground running once he made his debut with the Seminoles against SMU on Dec. 16, 2023.

"It was new for me coming from almost leading the country in minutes," Spears said. "I got to sit and watch eight games. Outside looking at it is definitely different but I got used to just how he [Hamilton] runs things and how he wants things."

When his time came to start playing, Spears fell into line almost immediately.

In 11 games played this season, he's averaged 11.5 points per game, eclipsing scoring figures in all but one game since his return. Spears said that it did help a lot to watch FSU's system from the stands before jumping in.

Fellow transfer Jamir Watkins, who is averaging 13.9 points per game and is coming off a dominant 27-point performance in the Seminoles' 85-69 win over Syracuse on Tuesday, is a player that he mentioned.

"Being in the point guard spot, there's a lot of IQ things that you have to be prepared for," Spears said. "Just seeing guys like Jalen Warley, Jamir and Chandler [Jackson], just those guards and seeing what decision they made, I always bounce off their IQ. God's blessed me to have that room."

Spears credits his teammates for allowing him to mesh so quickly and how everything is clicking at the right time for the Seminoles. Spears continues to be a force off the bench, halfway through ACC play, scoring 13 points in the win over Syracuse and 12 points in the win over Clemson.

He has been the most active producer off the bench for the Seminoles this season.

"My coaches and my teammates just allowed me to continue to pick my spots and just get other people involved," Spears said. "And I think as I came in and getting [Jaylan] Gainey back a couple of days before helped. Everything is just meshing at the right time as ACC play is continuing."

Preparing for a rematch

Florida State forward Jaylan Gainey (33) plays in a game against North Carolina on Dec. 2, 2023 at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

One of the teams that Spears got the opportunity to scout was North Carolina in a 78-70 Seminole loss in Chapel Hill on Dec. 2, 2023. It was a game where FSU had a 14-point lead before the No. 3 Tar Heels were able to chop away and win the game.

The Seminoles get a chance to avenge the loss as they host the Tar Heels on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center (ESPN).

Spears said that FSU brings size to the court North Carolina hasn't seen this season and is a different team from when FSU played the Tar Heels last.

"I think our size kind of gives them problems," Spears said. "I think they haven't really seen size like we have. I thought that that kind of affected them last time, but the press affected us and I think we've grown from that moment. I think we'll be right back in that situation."

North Carolina's press has given a lot of teams issues this season and caused its opponents to struggle to get shots up. The Tar Heels' opponents are shooting less than 40% from the field and less than 30% outside the arc. Meanwhile, North Carolina is shooting at 45% from the field and 35% from deep.

RJ Davis has also been a nightmare for opponents this season, averaging 21 points per game and shooting 44% from the field. Forward Armando Bacot is averaging a double-double with 14.1 points per game and 10.3 rebounds. He's shooting an impressive 53% from the field.

"That speaks volumes, you know, we've, our system has led the nation and field goals in his defense three times when we've been in the Top 12, Top 10 Top 20," Hamilton said. "I know what it's like the effort that goes into having a working unit when you hold people to that low field goal percentage...That is a team defense concept that everybody has bought into and you've got to applaud them for getting to that point."

Hamilton said FSU isn't where he wants them to be just yet. He's pleased with the progress it has made, but North Carolina stands as a team that has been able to get to an elite style of play.

"I'm pleased with the steps we've made, but I don't want to make baby steps," Hamilton said. "We need to be the best version of who we are to compete consistently in ACC..I don't have many reasons to stick my chest out. but I do feel I see what we're capable of. North Carolina has found a way to get to that magic level and they don't have the dips that some of the other teams in our league."

How to watch FSU men's basketball vs. North Carolina

Who: Florida State (12-7, 6-2 ACC) vs. No. 3 North Carolina (16-3, 8-0)

When/Where: 2 p.m., Saturday, Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, Tallahassee, Fla.

TV/Radio: ESPN/101.5 FM

ACC Standings

(No. 3) North Carolina 16-3, 8-0

Florida State 12-7, 6-2

(No. 12) Duke 14-4, 5-2

Virginia 14-5, 5-3

(RV) NC State 13-6, 5-3

Wake Forest 13-6, 5-3

Syracuse 13-6, 4-4

Miami 13-6, 4-4

Virginia Tech 12-7, 4-4

Clemson 13-5, 3-4

Pittsburgh 12-7, 3-5

Boston College 11-8, 2-6

Georgia Tech 9-10, 2-6

Notre Dame 7-12, 2-6

Louisville 6-13, 1-7

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU men's basketball looking to avenge early ACC loss against North Carolina