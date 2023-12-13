Judge favors NCAA athletes seeking second transfer. How it impacts FSU men's basketball

Florida State men's basketball could receive some needed help as a result of a federal judge issuing a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued an order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule for second-time transfers. A lawsuit was filed by West Virginia and six other states which alleged the NCAA's waiver process violated federal antitrust law.

A hearing on the restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 27, according to Bailey.

As a result of the order, transfer guard Primo Spears is eligible to play in the next 14 days, as the Seminoles (4-4, 0-1 ACC) seek to end a three-game skid.

It is not known if Spears or other players impacted by the rule will try to play in the 14-day window. The Seminoles take on SMU at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The NCAA said it would follow the court's ruling in a statement.

“As a result of today’s decision impacting Division I student-athletes, the association will not enforce the year-in residency requirement for multiple-time transfers and will begin notifying member schools,” the statement said.

Spears transferred to FSU from Georgetown this offseason. He left the Hoyas after head coach Patrick Ewing was fired.

Here are some of the players who could be back on the court with this ruling.



Let me know who I have forgotten.



Primo Spears, Florida State

Andre Curbelo, Southern Miss

Adam Miller, Arizona State

Rayquan Battle, West Virginia

Brandon Murray, Ole Miss

Cam Hayes, East Carolina… — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 13, 2023

He had previously transferred from Duquesne to Georgetown. Due to his second transfer, he needed a waiver to play during the 2023-24 season.

Who is Primo Spears?

Georgetown's Primo Spears (1) shoots over Villanova's Cam Whitmore (22) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game during the first round of the Big East conference tournament, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Spears, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, picked the Seminoles over Kanas, Arkansas and TCU.

FSU assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry coached Spears at Georgetown, which likely played a factor in his recruitment.

Spears averaged 16 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game during the 2022-23 season, his lone one with the Hoyas. He started in all 32 games. He wasn't overly efficient from the field, shooting 40.8% and 30% from 3-point range, but he averaged 37.2 minutes per game.

In 2021-22 with the Dukes, he averaged 12.7 points per game as a freshman, starting in 30 of the 32 games and playing 32.2 minutes per game.

He could provide a needed scoring spark for the Seminoles and another ball handler for a team that has struggled against the press in the last few games.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Could Primo Spears return to FSU basketball after transfer ruling?