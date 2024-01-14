SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Primo Spears scored 13 points, including two key buckets late in the second half, and Florida State defeated Notre Dame 67-58 on Saturday.

Florida State scored the first eight points of the second half to take the first double-digit lead of the game, 41-29 with about 17 minutes left. Notre Dame made only three shots in the first 6-plus minutes of the half, but layups by Logan Imes and Markus Burton got them within 43-37. Spears then hit a 3-pointer to start an 8-0 Florida State run and the Fighting Irish came right back with nine points of their own to make it 51-46.

A 3-point jumper by Braeden Shrewsberry drew the Irish within 59-55 with 2:24 remaining but Spears hit a pull-up jumper for a six-point lead. Shrewsberry hit another 3-pointer to make it 61-58 but Spears answered again, his hook shot giving the Seminoles a 63-58 lead with 56 seconds remaining. J.R. Konieczny and Shrewsberry missed 3-pointers on Notre Dame’s next two possessions and the Seminoles closed out the win with two free throws from Jamir Watkins and two more from Baba Miller.

Watkins scored 12 points and Jalen Warley and Darin Green Jr. scored 10 points each for Florida State (10-6, 4-1 ACC), which beat Notre Dame for the fourth consecutive time.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Primo Spears scores 13 in FSU men's basketball in 67-58 win over Notre Dame