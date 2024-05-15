Prime Video to kickoff 2024 NFL season with Miami vs. Buffalo

NEW YORK—May 14, 2024— Prime Video opens its 2024 Thursday Night Football slate in style with AFC East division rivals and two playoff teams from last season, as Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins host Josh Allen and the new-look Buffalo Bills on Thursday, September 12. The announcement was made this morning by Jay Marine, vice president and global head of sports and ads, at Pier 36 in New York City during Amazon’s inaugural 2024 Upfront presentation.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we are kicking off our third season of Thursday Night Football with a huge AFC East matchup, the Miami Dolphins hosting the Buffalo Bills. Two of the top quarterbacks in the game, with two of the top offenses in the league,” said Marine on stage during the presentation. “It’s going to be a must-watch game, and I personally can’t wait to get down to Miami for it, that’s going to be a fun one.”

The upcoming Prime Video schedule of live NFL coverage begins with a preseason matchup in late August, the aforementioned regular season-opener on September 12, and will stretch across six months of the calendar for the first time. In addition to Bills at Dolphins, the NFL on Prime will be highlighted by its second Black Friday Football game on November 29 and a season-ending NFL Wild Card Playoff game in January.

Today’s announcement is a preview in advance of the complete 2024-2025 NFL schedule, which is expected to be released Wednesday, May 15. Joining Marine on stage today at Pier 36 were TNF’s Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The 2023 TNF on Prime campaign generated an unprecedented streak of weekly viewership gains along the way to a full-season average that ranked +24% ahead of the previous year. Viewers of TNF on Prime averaged seven years younger and watch more of the games than audiences watching the NFL on linear networks. TNF’s 2023 pregame and postgame shows, TNF Tonight, TNF Kickoff, TNF Postgame and TNF Nightcap, all registered significant year-over-year viewership increases.

Thursday Night Football’s production team recently earned 11 Sports Emmy nominations for its 2023 coverage—including those for Outstanding Digital Innovation, Outstanding Interactive Experience, and Outstanding Personality nods for sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung and features reporter Taylor Rooks.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video in their living rooms on connected televisions, streaming media players, or set-top boxes by using the Prime Video app, which is also available on mobile. In addition, viewers can stream online on Amazon, and on phones and tablets with NFL+. Each Thursday Night Football game also streams live on Twitch and is available on over-the-air TV stations in the two home markets of the competing teams, as well as in Spanish language on Prime Video. Coverage kicks off each Thursday with TNF Tonight at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, NASCAR, the New York Yankees, Seattle Kraken, Overtime Elite, and Premier Boxing Champions in the United States; the NWSL, the WNBA, and ONE Championship in the United States and Canada; NHL in Canada; UEFA Champions League football in the United Kingdom, Germany and Italy; Roland-Garros and Ligue 1 in France; New Zealand Cricket in India; as well as Copa do Brasil football and the NBA in Brazil. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Sportsnet, Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Viaplay Sport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, DAZN (Germany and Spain), and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original sports documentaries including Kelce, Bye Bye Barry, Coach Prime, Giannis, and the Amazon Original All or Nothing franchise.