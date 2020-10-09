Pressing Week 5 fantasy football questions: Will Justin Jefferson and a bevy of excellent WRs shine on SNF?

Each week of the season brings with it a new set of questions. Here, we’ll attempt to lay out five of the most pressing in the NFL. The answers to those will reveal deeper truths about how the rest of the story of the 2020 season will unfold. We’ll find that these revelations will have a lasting impact on not just fantasy managers, but the league as a whole.

1 - How many yards will the Vikings and Seahawks WRs combine for?

Wide receiver play in the NFL is at such a high level these days. The surprising influx of talent from the 2019 draft class continues to shine bright, a strong stable of veterans remains at the forefront of the league, and we’re already getting strong contributions from the 2020 rookies.

All three of those groups will intersect in Week 5’s Sunday night game as the Minnesota Vikings travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

Tyler Lockett and Adam Thielen are two established No. 1 receivers with a history of steady play. DK Metcalf is one of the premier playmakers from the 2019 crop and is currently tied with Stefon Diggs for the receiving yardage title. Rookie Justin Jefferson is off to a white-hot start to his career coming off back-to-back 100-yard games while leading all wideouts in yards per route run (3.95).

I argued prior to the season that we’d all agree the Seahawks will have a top-five wide receiver duo at the end of 2020. We’re ahead of schedule. That should universally be accepted after just four weeks of the season. Minnesota long held the top spot on those rankings when Thielen was paired with Stefon Diggs. Now Diggs is gone and thriving with Buffalo but his replacement, the aforementioned Jefferson, looks like he could be ready to get the Vikings back in that discussion.

We should see a field day of wide receiver play in this game. Not only are these four players awesome on their own, but they’re also playing on efficient offenses. Obviously, the Seahawks receivers are tethered to one of the league’s best quarterbacks in Russell Wilson. Seattle is throwing the ball on 64 percent of their plays when the game is within three points. Everyone is eating. Minnesota doesn’t throw nearly as often but is punching the ball downfield. Kirk Cousins leads all quarterbacks with 14.2 yards per completion.

Even better, neither of the defenses can stop the pass. Seattle has been bludgeoned by wideouts all season. The secondary has allowed 94 catches for 1,345 yards and five touchdowns, the most in the league. That’s 500 yards more than the next highest team. The Vikings are bottom-five in passing yards per game (291.8) and adjusted yards per attempt (9.0) allowed.

Would anyone be surprised to see these four put up over 350 combined yards? You shouldn’t be.

2 - Is Colts vs. Browns the game of the week?

The game in the question above will have something to say about that, as would a theoretical Week 5 Bills v. Titans game, even though the answer is probably no. You know the deal there. Nevertheless, the Colts and Browns will feature two teams that have built strong squads after looking lost at sea in Week 1. We’ll learn a ton in this matchup.

The Colts look like one of the few strong defenses in the NFL. Indianapolis leads the league in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA rankings and has allowed the fewest yards per play. As evidenced by the fact they’ve let up just 354 yards after the catch (2nd best), they’re absolutely flying to the ball. The addition of DeForest Buckner looks like a unit-altering move.

The Browns are coming off a 49-point outing against the hideous Dallas defense. The shift in competition could not be starker. And yet, since Week 1, Kevin Stefanski has this offense humming. The run game has been absolutely pristine. Cleveland leads the league in both Football Outsiders adjusted line yards (measures run blocking) and yardage assigned to the running back. That is wild. Kareem Hunt takes over the reins of that rushing attack now. The passing game hasn’t been perfect but Baker Mayfield has largely been safe and had a part in getting Odell Beckham Jr. to a big outing in Week 4.

