PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Cold Springs boys, Holly Pond squads win sectional crowns; Numerous local athletes qualify for state

Apr. 29—Cold Springs (boys), Holly Pond (boys) and Holly Pond (girls) won their respective sectional track and field meets this past weekend, while Addison (boys), Addison (girls), Cold Springs (girls) and Cullman (girls) each finished runner-up as a wealth of local athletes qualified for the upcoming state competitions.

Top five individuals and top three relays from each section meeting qualifying standards received automatic bids, while many local programs secured wild-card representation as well.

Numerous athletes also set personal and/or school and/or section records during their respective meets.

Class 1A-3A programs — Addison, Cold Springs, Holly Pond, St. Bernard and Vinemont — will compete at Cullman on Friday and Saturday, while Class 4A-7A schools — Cullman, Fairview, Good Hope, Hanceville and West Point — will head down to Gulf Shores for a three-day event beginning on Thursday.

See below for a full breakdown of each local program's team result, section champions, state qualifiers and wild cards. Some athletes listed may have not met the minimum standards in their events to qualify for state. Results taken from al.milesplit.com and confirmed by area coaches.

------

Varsity Boys

Class 1A, Section 3 (Winfield)

Team: Addison

Result: Second

Champions: Skylar Cleghorn, triple jump (36-08); Hayden Holland, 110-meter hurdles (17.24)

Qualifiers: Bradley Willette, second in discus and second in shot put; Bryant Wood, second in 400-meter dash and fourth in 200-meter dash; Jacob McLamb, second in 110-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles; Sheldon Alexander, Scout Flynn, Silas Frazier and Connor Lane, second in 4x800-meter relay; Skylar Cleghorn, Bryant Wood, Hayden Holland and Jacob McLamb, second in 4x100-meter relay; Braden Smith, third in 110-meter hurdles; Connor Lane, fourth in triple jump; Brodie Willingham, fourth in javelin; Silas Frazier, fifth in triple jump; Hayden Holland, fifth in 300-meter hurdles; Major Snoddy, fifth in javelin; Tanner Morgan, fifth in 1,600-meter run

Wild Cards: TBD

------

Class 2A, Section 3 (Fort Payne)

Team: Holly Pond

Result: First

Champions: Travis Barnett, 400-meter dash (50.97), 800-meter run (1:58.05), 1,600-meter run (4:28.89) and 3,200-meter run (10:22.15); Daniel Figueroa, adaptive 100-meter dash (14.60), adaptive 200-meter dash (29.69), adaptive discus (53-02) and adaptive javelin (91-00); Emery Barnett, 110-meter hurdles (15.57) and 300-meter hurdles (42.23); Miguel Garcia, high jump (6-00)

Qualifiers: Ethan Fox Westall, second in high jump, third in 110-meter hurdles, third in 300-meter hurdles and fourth in triple jump; Boston Gibbs, second in long jump, second in javelin and fifth in 300-meter hurdles; Emery Barnett, second in 800-meter run and third in 400-meter dash; Diego Arreguin, second in discus; Asher Thrift, third in javelin; Joshua Putman, fifth in 1,600-meter run and fifth in 3,200-meter run

Wild Cards: Matthew Putman, 3,200-meter run

------

Class 2A, Section 4 (Winfield)

Team: Cold Springs

Result: First

Champions: Ethan Edgeworth, 800-meter run (1:56.25), 1,600-meter run (4:18.35) and 3,200-meter run (8:58.76); Nic Fallin, long jump (21-00), high jump (6-02) and pole vault (12-00); Drew Dykes, Sage Nelson, Jayden Allred and Ethan Edgeworth, 4x800-meter relay (8:34.68)

Qualifiers: Jayden Allred, second in 3,200-meter run, third in 1,600-meter run and fifth in 800-meter run; Landon Bishop, second in 110-meter hurdles and fifth in 300-meter hurdles; Nic Fallin, second in triple jump; Noah Barger, second in pole vault; Drew Dykes, third in 3,200-meter run; Ethan Day, third in javelin and fourth in 110-meter hurdles; Sage Nelson, fourth in 1,600-meter run; James Fausz, fourth in javelin; Cole Bales, fifth in long jump and fifth in high jump

Wild Cards: Cason Alexander, 110-meter hurdles; Brody Belcher, pole vault

------

Team: St. Bernard

Result: 13th

Champions: None

Qualifiers: None

Wild Cards: Parker Guthery, 3,200-meter run

------

Class 3A, Section 4 (Winfield)

Team: Vinemont

Result: Fourth

Champions: Brady Johnson, 1,600-meter run (4:44.83) and 3,200-meter run (10:16.24)

Qualifiers: Tatum Brown, second in discus; Dawson Wilhite, third in pole vault; Brady Johnson, third in 800-meter run; Samuel Pierce, fourth in high jump; Dekota Crider, fourth in pole vault; Andrew Landreth, fourth in 3,200-meter run; Yohan Patino, fifth in 110-meter hurdles

Wild Cards: Dawson Wilhite, javelin

------

Class 4A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Good Hope

Result: Fifth

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Drake Nichols, second in 800-meter run and second in 1,600-meter run; Hank Hudson, third in pole vault; Dylan Butts, fourth in 110-meter hurdles; Landon Bagwell, fifth in pole vault

Wild Cards: Dawson Kicker, javelin; Riley Brown, Johnathan Murphy, Kaden Mattox and Drake Nichols, 4x800-meter relay

------

Class 4A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Hanceville

Result: 12th

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Connor Pitts, third in discus; LJ Smith, fourth in discus

Wild Cards: Eli Akin, discus; Ashton Hurst, high jump; Ajavian Silas, Drake Bentley, Jaylon Flanigan and Marquies Leeth, 4x100-meter relay

------

Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Fairview

Result: Eighth

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Alex England, third in 800-meter run and third in 1,600-meter run; Jayden Pineda, fourth in discus; Andrew Latham, fourth in javelin

Wild Cards: Jake Harper, javelin; Alex England, 3,200-meter run

------

Team: West Point

Result: Seventh

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Asa Sutter, third in 300-meter hurdles and fourth in 110-meter hurdles; Rene Moreno-Tovar, Thomas Ferster, Jakob Salter and Hayden Jones, third in 4x800-meter relay; Pressley Burtis, fifth in high jump

Wild Cards: Teagan Heaton, Brier Taylor, Jacob Harbison and Hayden Jones, 4x400-meter relay

------

Class 6A, Section 4 (Fort Payne)

Team: Cullman

Result: Third

Champions: Patrick Adcock, discus (153-08); Alex Renteria, pole vault (12-00); Alex Byers, javelin (167-01); Jameson Inscho, triple jump (45-04.5)

Qualifiers: Andrue Barnett, second in 1,600-meter run and third in 3,200-meter run; Patrick Adcock, second in shot put; Brayden White, Cyrus Dawsey, Andrue Barnett and Owen Heinze, third in 4x800-meter relay; Slade Turbyfield, fifth in 110-meter hurdles; JC Ellerbee, fifth in javelin

Wild Cards: Henry Crocker, 3,200-meter run

------

Varsity Girls

Class 1A, Section 3 (Winfield)

Team: Addison

Result: Second

Champions: Katie Barrett, triple jump (31-04)

Qualifiers: Ava Bartlett, second in high jump, third in 300-meter hurdles and fifth in long jump; Kendall Wyatt, second in javelin and third in shot put; Hadley Butler, second in triple jump and fourth in long jump; Katie Barrett, third in long jump and third in 100-meter hurdles; Brooklyn McCurley, third in 400-meter dash and fifth in 200-meter dash; Kabri Dyson, Darbi Lambert, Morgan Lee and Lillian Anderson, third in 4x400-meter relay

Wild Cards: TBD

------

Class 2A, Section 3 (Fort Payne)

Team: Holly Pond

Result: First

Champions: Mila Edmondson, 1,600-meter run (5:53.58) and 3,200-meter run (13:06.66); Ava Thomas, long jump (14-11) and triple jump (33-05.5); Violet Adams, pole vault (6-06)

Qualifiers: Presli Carr, second in 200-meter dash and third in 400-meter dash; Ava Thomas, second in 100-meter dash; Mila Edmondson, second in 800-meter run; Ava Thomas, Alyssia Mitchell, Nadia Gibbs and Presli Carr, second in 4x100-meter relay; Morgan Bartlett, Nadia Gibbs, Kylie Twilley and Presli Carr, second in 4x400-meter relay; Mila Edmondson, Caroline Lamoureux, Kynleigh Wood and Kylie Twilley, second in 4x800-meter relay; Ellie Burks, third in high jump and fourth in triple jump; Cira Thrift, fourth in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles; Nadia Gibbs, fourth in 100-meter dash; Kylie Twilley, fourth in 200-meter dash; Aubrey Mayfield, fourth in discus; Caroline Lamoureux, fifth in 3,200-meter run; Violet Adams, fifth in 100-meter hurdles; Kamryn Tankersley, fifth in high jump; Emma Earl, fifth in javelin

Wild Cards: Caroline Lamoureux, 1,600-meter run; Kynleigh Wood, 1,600-meter run

------

Class 2A, Section 4 (Winfield)

Team: Cold Springs

Result: Second

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Cheyenne Bishop, second in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles; Ellanora Slusser, second in discus and fifth in shot put; Ryleigh White, second in pole vault; Claire Huffstutler, Alya Kate Huff, Allison White and Kynzlie Myrex, second in 4x800-meter relay; Macie Huffstutler, third in 3,200-meter run, fifth in 1,600-meter run and fifth in 400-meter dash; Kenady Graves, Claire Huffstutler, Alya Kate Huff and Macie Huffstutler, third in 4x400-meter relay; Reagan Parris, fourth in 1,600-meter run and fifth in 800-meter run; Claire Huffstutler, fourth in pole vault; Hollyn Bruer, fifth in javelin; Alya Kate Huff, fifth in 3,200-meter run; Hayla Watson, fifth in 300-meter hurdles

Wild Cards: Claire Huffstutler, 800-meter run; Ally Mavers, 1,600-meter run; Sophia Slusser, discus; Makenna Taylor, discus; Aidan Freeman, shot put

------

Team: St. Bernard

Result: 13th

Champions: None

Qualifiers: None

Wild Cards: None

------

Class 3A, Section 4 (Winfield)

Team: Vinemont

Result: Fourth

Champions: Caroline Miller, high jump (4-10); Natalie Foell, 800-meter run (2:35.43)

Qualifiers: Natalie Foell, second in 400-meter dash; Caroline Miller, third in triple jump and fifth in long jump; Caroline Miller, Charlotte Jones, Callie Briggs and Presleigh Ming, third in 4x100-meter relay; Presleigh Ming, Charlotte Jones, Reagan Robinson and Natalie Foell, third in 4x400-meter relay; Reagan Robinson, fourth in triple jump and fifth in high jump; Addison Holcomb, fourth in javelin

Wild Cards: None

------

Class 4A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Good Hope

Result: Seventh

Champions: None

Qualifiers: Cadence Watson, second in high jump, fourth in 100-meter hurdles and fourth in 300-meter hurdles; Macey Denton, third in javelin; Zoe Marks, fourth in shot put

Wild Cards: Cadence Watson, pole vault; Makenzie Cruce, shot put

------

Team: Hanceville

Result: 11th

Champions: None

Qualifiers: None

Wild Cards: Kerrigon Moore, discus

------

Class 5A, Section 4 (Scottsboro)

Team: Fairview

Result: Fourth

Champions: Kabri Redding, discus (127-08); Allyson Hill, 100-meter hurdles (16.26)

Qualifiers: Allyson Hill, second in triple jump, third in 300-meter hurdles and fifth in long jump; Laci Segrest, second in shot put and fourth in discus; Kailyn Redding, second in high jump; Kabri Redding, fifth in shot put

Wild Cards: Janie Claire Pace, 100-meter hurdles

------

Team: West Point

Result: 10th

Champions: None

Qualifiers: None

Wild Cards: Jacee Bartlett, high jump; Hanna McKenney, javelin

------

Class 6A, Section 4 (Fort Payne)

Team: Cullman

Result: Second

Champions: Mabry Free, 1,600-meter run (5:07.15) and 3,200-meter run (11:14.22)

Qualifiers: Khloe Nalley, Mabry Free, Addison Vogelaar and Ann Marie Land, second in 4x800-meter relay; Khloe Nalley, third in 1,600-meter run and fifth in 3,200-meter relay; Addison Vogelaar, fourth in 3,200-meter run; Clementine Hollingsworth, fifth in high jump

Wild Cards: None