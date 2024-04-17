Prep sports roundup: Santa Margarita stays tied for first place in Trinity League

Santa Margarita is hanging tough in the Trinity League baseball race.

The Eagles (16-6-1, 7-3) remain tied for first place with Orange Lutheran after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull out a 5-2 road victory over Servite on Tuesday.

Three straight walks with the bases loaded broke the 2-2 tie. Cade Townsend struck out 10 in 5-2/3 innings. Chris Saucedo got a strikeout in the sixth and Brennan Bauer picked up the save in the seventh. Gavin Spiridonoff finished with two RBIs. Santa Margarita defeated Orange Lutheran twice in a three-game series, so if it stays tied, the Eagles have the tiebreaker to be the league's No. 1 for the Division 1 playoffs.

Orange Lutheran 7, Mater Dei 2: Vinny Hudson had three RBIs and Josiah Hartshorn and Gabe Fraser contributed two hits each in the Lancers' Trinity League win.

St. John Bosco 3, JSerra 2: Macade Maxwell and Noah Everly each had two hits for the Braves. Jack Champlin threw 4 2/3 innings for scoreless relief.

Crespi 6, St. Francis 1: Freshman Justin Kim threw a complete game and Troy Miller had two hits to lead the Celts. Julian Weiss had two RBIs.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2, Sierra Canyon 0: Nate Kugler threw the shutout and Dom Cadiz and John Trainor had RBI doubles for Notre Dame. Freshman Sean Parrow gave up one run in 5-1/3 innings for Sierra Canyon. Kugler, who lost 1-0 to St. Francis last week, struck out six and walked two.

Bishop Alemany 3, Chaminade 2: Jacob Ortega had the walk-off hit in the seventh for Alemany. Nolan Mowry and Isaiah Hearn had two hits each for Chaminade.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 2: Bryce Rainer contributed a home run, double, single and two RBIs and finished the game on the mound with two innings of scoreless relief, striking out five. Augie Lopez homered and doubled for Loyola.

Bishop Amat 6, La Salle 2: The Lancers scored four runs in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie. Miguel Perez finished with three hits. Aaron Sandlin gave up two runs in six innings.

Arlington 8, Patriot 2: Arlington improved to 20-2.

Calabasas 6, Oaks Christian 1: Matthew Witkow had two hits and Jordan Kingston struck out nine in six innings for Calabasas.

Westlake 5, Newbury Park 2: Will Kaczynski had four RBIs to help the Warriors remain tied with Calabasas for first place in the Marmonte League. Andrew Habermann threw six innings.

Beckman 6, Woodbridge 1: Isaiah Kapur had a two-run double and finished with two hits for Beckman. Zach Ireland threw a complete game.

Gahr 13, Norwalk 1: Ryan Rodriguez had two hits and three RBIs.

Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 1: Stevie Jones (8-1) threw a two-hitter for Corona del Mar.

South Hills 3, Walnut 2: Matt Manzo had the game-winning two-run single for South Hills.

Crescenta Valley 7, Burbank 0: Colin Moore improved to 9-1, striking out eight and walking none.

Softball

Garden Grove Pacifica 2, Placentia Valencia 0: Brynne Nally struck out five and walked none. Kaniya Bragg had two hits.

Orange Lutheran 9, Santa Margarita 3: Brianne Weiss struck out 14. Zara Minero had four RBIs with two doubles.

