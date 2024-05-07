PREP SOFTBALL: Cullman falls to Buckhorn at North Regional

May 7—Cullman's postseason run ended Tuesday following a 6-3 loss to Buckhorn at the Class 6A North Regional in Florence.

The Bearcats (23-18-1) led 3-0 following a two-run single by Brooklyn Morton in the first inning and a sacrifice fly by Hattie Graham in the third.

The Bucks, though, struck for four runs in the fourth inning and never trailed again.

Cullman tried to rally late, putting two on — Abby Maples singled and Taylor Au walked —with two out in the seventh, but Buckhorn's Kaitlyn McCulley, who surrendered just one hit over four innings of work, recorded the final out shortly afterward to preserve the win.

Maples and Au led the way for the Black and Gold with two hits apiece, while Brie Voss, Kynlei Storey, Reese Hopper and Morton each had one.