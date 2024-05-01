PREP SOFTBALL: Covington sweeps Seeger in doubleheader

Apr. 30—WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The Covington softball team was able to pick up two big wins against Seeger on Tuesday in a doubleheader sweep.

The Trojans won the first game 13-11 as they outhit the Patriots 14-4. Lilly Gayler, Emma Holycross and Lily Pigg each had two hits and two RBI for Covington, while Alex Sutherlin had two RBIs, Brooke Rottman and Karma Kingery each had two hits and a RBI, Haley Holcycross had a RBI and Kynlynn Lowery had two hits.

Seeger had 12 walks and took advantage of six errors to keep the game close. Keisha Inman had two RBIs, while Viv Middleton and Haylei Walker each had an RBI.

In the second game, the Trojans had a much easier time with an 11-1 win in six innings.

Rottman had two hits and three RBIs for Covington, while Haley Holycross had two hits and two RBIs, Caydence Peaslee had two RBIs and Sutherlin, Kingery and Jayleigh Lague each had one RBI.

Aubrey Spear had the lone RBI for Seeger.

The Trojans will next play on Saturday with a doubleheader against Riverton Parke.

At West Lebanon, Ind.

Game 1

Covington 13, Seeger 11

Covington'325'003'0'— '13 '14' 6

Seeger'002'511'2'—'11'4'2

WP — Emma Holycross. LP — Keisha Inman. Two or more hits — C: Lily Gayler, Emma Holycross, Brooke Rottman, Karma Kingery, Lily Pigg, Kynlynn Lowry S: Kaylyn Wheeler. 2B — C: Gayler, Alex Sutherlin, Kingery, Emma Holycross, Pigg S: Wheeler. RBIs — C: Gayler 2, Emma Holycross 2, Sutherlin 2, Pigg 2, Rottman, Haley Holycross, Kingery S: Inman 2, Viv Middleton, Haylei Walker.

Game 2

Covington 11, Seeger 1

Seeger'010'000'— '1 '2' 2

Covington'014'303'—'11'7'2

WP — Ashlyn Alexander. LP — Autumn Plunkett. Two or more hits — C: Brooke Rottman, Haley Holycross. 2B — C: Rottman, Caydence Peaslee. RBIs — S: Aubrey Spear C: Rottman 3, Haley Holycross 2, Peaslee 2, Alex Sutherlin, Karma Kingery, Jayleigh Lague.