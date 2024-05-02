PREP ROUNDUP: Pioneer baseball wins in walk-off against Culver

May 1—The Pioneer baseball team completed a sweep of Culver with a 4-3 walkoff victory Tuesday night in Royal Center.

The Panthers trailed 3-2 and had runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Noah Miller hit a sacrifice fly to center that scored Lucas Perry with the tying run. The throw home got away from the catcher on the play allowing Brayden Erickson to score the game-winning run.

Erickson went 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Panthers (6-6, 4-3 HNAC). Eli Guffey, Malachi Leal and Tyler Zellers each added a hit.

Drew McKaig got the win with four scoreless innings of relief. He allowed one hit and one walk and struck out four. Dawson Eggers drew the start and allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts in three innings.

CASTON 12, EASTERN 2

The Caston Lady Comets sported their pink and blue jerseys for cancer awareness against the Eastern Lady Comets.

Isabel Scales had four RBIs on a double and a triple for the Class A No. 5 Comets (10-3). Annie Harsh had three RBIs on a single and a double. Kylee Logan had three RBIs on a walk and two-run homer. Alexa Finke had an RBI sac hit. Makena Middleton had an RBI double. Addison Zimpleman had two singles. Macee Hinderlider had a single.

Zimpleman got the win in the circle. She pitched three innings and had three strikeouts, one walk and two hits. Natalie Warner closed it out with two innings allowing two hits and a walk.

KNOX 8, PIONEER 4

Class 2A No. 8 Pioneer (12-3, 4-1 HNAC) dropped its first conference game against visiting Knox (8-6, 2-0).

The Panthers led 4-1 before the Redskins struck for four in the fourth, one in the sixth and two more in the seventh. Pioneer outhit Knox 14-9 but committed eight errors to Knox's one.

Lois Layer had a home run, double and single in the loss. Ava Beasy had two home runs and three RBIs. Emma Sells and Ava Ott had two hits apiece.

Layer allowed eight runs (one earned) on eight hits and no walks, striking out three in seven innings.

WINAMAC 12, CULVER ACADEMIES 0

Freshman Adrianna Hall pitched a four-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts in the five-inning game against the visiting Eagles.

Maggie Smith and Brody Goodman had two hits apiece for the Warriors (8-5). Hall, Makayla Werner and Corrin Combs each had a double.

LOGAN 167, WABASH 197

Freshman Graham Taylor shot a 38 at Honeywell to earn medalist honors for the Berries (3-0).

Louis Rozzi, Eli Baldwin and Logan Lange each shot 43 for Logan. Evan Brandstatter added a 44 and Kyle Rozzi added a 48.

LOGAN 4, CARROLL 1

Logansport improved to 9-3 with a special senior night lineup against Carroll.

Seniors Lydia Goad and Lexi Brown teamed to win 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Senior Kate Barber teamed with sophomore Goldie Kitchell to win 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. Junior Kate Maxson lost 6-1, 6-2 to Laney Johnson at No. 1 singles, but sophomore Rylee Zimmerman won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and sophomore Violet Pherson won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.

CASS 5, WABASH 0

The Kings didn't drop more than two games at any point in a dominant victory in TRC play.

In singles action, Katie Hurst won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1, Guadalupe Gonzalez won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2, and Eliana Cicalo won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3. In doubles, the team of Dixie Wagoner and Abbigail Hileman won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1, and Nia Maroney and Maryn Zeck won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.