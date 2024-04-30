Prep Roundup: Lady Blazers squeak past Crockett; Vikings remain perfect in district play

(WJHL) – High school teams in Northeast Tennessee are wrapping up their regular seasons this week, as district tournaments draw near.

In Gray, Daniel Boone softball jumped out to a 3-0 edge over rival David Crockett. The Lady Pioneers would get on the board, but fall short, 3-1.

Tennessee High baseball honored its seniors on Monday night, as the Vikings moved to 12-0 in Upper Lakes District play with a 15-5 win over Elizabethton.

OTHER SCORES:

Science Hill 15, Sullivan East 4

South Greene 12, Chuckey-Doak 4 (SB)

Tennessee High 10, Morristown East 0 (SB)

Union 10, Ridgeview 5 (SB)

J.I Burton 7, Castlewood 3 (SB)

Rural Retreat 14, Northwood 2 (SB)

Eastside 9, Richlands 4 (SB)

Gate City 6, University High 4 (BASE)

David Crockett 14, Sullivan East 1 (BASE)

Providence Academy 13, Christ School 7 (BASE)

Volunteer 2, North Greene 1 (BASE)

Knox Carter 4, West Greene 2 (BASE)

Union 3, Wise Central 1 (BASE)

Lee High 6, Harlan Co. 3 (BASE)

Chilhowie 16, Holston 4 (BASE)

Eastside 19, Honaker 9 (BASE)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.