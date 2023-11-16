PREP ROUNDUP: Decatur Heritage boys defeat Shoals Christian

Nov. 15—FLORENCE — Nash Thomas scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Decatur Heritage defeated Shoals Christian 62-53 in boys basketball on Tuesday.

Brady Wilson had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles, while Hayden Page added 12 points and five rebounds. Paxton Tarver finished with seven points, four rebounds and four assists.

Danny King had a game-high 23 points for Shoals Christian and Sam Storie scored 15.

—

Priceville girls 50, Florence 39 (OT): Abby Langlois had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks as Priceville picked up an overtime win against Class 7A Florence on Tuesday.

Ashlyn Johnson had 11 points for Priceville (1-1), which outscored Florence 11-0 in the overtime period. Carly Nelson had 10 points for the Bulldogs and Lillyan Bloodworth had nine points and five rebounds.

—

Austin girls 61, Gardendale 32: Maniya Dean (17) and Destiny Acklin (10) each scored in double figures as Austin picked up a big win over Gardendale on Tuesday.

—

Columbia girls 60, Decatur 55: Jenny Mitchell led Decatur with 16 points on Tuesday.

Carlee Mitchell added 10 points for the Red Raiders (2-3), who trailed 35-27 at halftime. Isabella Darji had a game-high 19 points for Columbia.

—

East Limestone girls 41, Elkmont 27: Molly Thompson led East Limestone with 10 points and eight rebounds in a win on Tuesday.

Aireale Lavendar had 10 points for the Indians, while Harper Rice added nine rebounds and a pair of steals.

—

Brewer girls 47, Danville 44: Madisyn Freeman led Brewer with 11 points in a win over county foe Danville on Tuesday.

Chloe Romine had 10 points for the Patriots, while Keylyn Stepler and Lilly Yancey added seven points each.

Mattie Sherrill (14) and Adily Alberti (10) each scored in double figures for Danville.

—

Mortimer Jordan girls 56, Hartselle 46: Mary Frances Itsede had 19 points to lead Hartselle on Tuesday.

Gracie Hill had nine points for the Tigers, while Anna Hampton Burroughs added eight points.

—

Hartselle girls 43, Springville 22: Itsede scored a team-high 14 points as Hartselle picked up a win at the Veterans Day Classic at Wallace State on Saturday.

Hannah Burks added 10 points for the Tigers, who led 26-9 at halftime, and Hill scored eight points.

Audrey Talton led Springville with six points.

—

Decatur Heritage girls 69, New Hope 52: Leslie Hames poured in a game-high 29 points as Decatur Heritage picked up a win on Saturday.

Katelyn Cooper had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles, while Kennedy Kyle added 11 points and eight rebounds. Bri Tyson scored eight points and Genie Mcghee finished with seven points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

—

Clements girls 49, Shades Valley 42: Clements point guard Leah Childress led the Colts with 16 points, seven assists and four steals in a win over Class 6A Shades Valley on Saturday.

TayTay Farrar had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Shakarri Bailey added nine rebounds.

—

Mortimer Jordan girls 55, Priceville 45: Langlois had 15 points and six rebounds as Priceville opened its season on Saturday.

Gracin Prater had nine points, five rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs, who led 26-23 at halftime. Johnson and Amberleigh Dean scored seven points each.

Keyarra Scottland (19) and Brinley Funderburk (15) each scored in double figures for Mortimer Jordan.

—

Mae Jemison girls 45, Austin 44: Elyse Davis led Austin with 19 points in a close loss to Mae Jemison on Saturday.

—

Austin boys 58, Oak Mountain 51: Isaiah Fuller scored a team-high 15 points and six rebounds to lead Austin to a win on Saturday.

Jordan Johnson had 13 points and five rebounds for the Black Bears, while Caiden Ricks added eight points and 12 rebounds. Harry Malone scored eight points.

—

Hartselle boys 71, Fairview 46: Rylan Smothers and Ty Odom combined to score 39 points as Hartselle picked up a big win at the Veterans Day Classic at Wallace State on Saturday.

Smothers scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Tigers, while Odom added 19. Brayden Thoms scored nine.

Landun Smith had 12 points for Fairview.

—

Calhoun basketball

—

Calhoun women 90, Volunteer State (Tenn.) 44: Tashanti Watkins poured in 27 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the Lady Warhawks to a big win on Monday.

Kesiah Rogers had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Calhoun, which led 45-25 at the half. Kennedi Hawkins finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Calhoun (3-1) continues play November 27 at Snead State.

—

Calhoun women 90, Columbia State (Tenn.) 75 (OT): Hawkins set a program record with 42 points in an overtime win for Calhoun on Saturday.

Hawkins also grabbed 20 rebounds for the Lady Warhawks, who trailed 36-32 at the half before rallying to tie the game at 70-70 at the end of regulation.

Jada Colley had 13 points for Calhoun, while Rogers added nine points and five assists.