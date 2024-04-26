Prep Baseball Rankings: 4/24/24
Apr. 25—PREP BASEBALL
Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Division 1
1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice
2. Northville
3. Bay City Western
4. Zeeland East
5. West Bloomfield
6. Detroit Catholic Central
7. Rockford
8. Mattawan
9. Allen Park
10. Saline
11. Jenison
12. Novi
13. Birmingham Groves
14. Portage Northern
15. Sterling Heights Stevenson
16. Birmingham Seaholm
17. Battle Creek Lakeview
18. Orchard Lake St Mary's
19. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
20. New Baltimore Anchor Bay
Division 2
1. Flint Powers Catholic
2. New Boston Huron
3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
4. Adrian
5. Freeland
6. Stevensville Lakeshore
7. Allendale
8. Coopersville
9. Spring Lake
10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep
11. Petoskey
12. Williamston
13. Standish-Sterling
14. Southgate Anderson
15. North Branch
16. Saginaw Swan Valley
17. Portland
18. DeWitt
19. Grand Rapids South Christian
20. Armada
Division 3
1. Algonac
2. Detroit Edison
3. Clinton
4. North Muskegon
5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford
6. Bridgman
7. Brooklyn Columbia Central
8. Watervliet
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Onsted
11. Ecorse
12. Charlevoix
13. Montrose
14. Pewamo-Westphalia
15. Niles Brandywine
16. Grass Lake
17. Laingsburg
18. Gladstone
19. Kingsley
20. Lansing Catholic
Division 4
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Fowler
3. Beal City
4. Plymouth Christian Academy
5. Muskegon Catholic Central
6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep
7. Riverview Gabriel Richard
8. Rudyard
9. East Jordan
10. Indian River Inland Lakes
11. Marine City Cardinal Mooney
12. Norway
13. Merrill
14. Ubly
15. Gaylord St Mary
16. Portland St Patrick
17. Maple City Glen Lake
18. Painesdale Jeffers
19. Johannesburg-Lewiston
20. Unionville-Sebewaing