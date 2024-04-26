Advertisement

Prep Baseball Rankings: 4/24/24

Brendan Quealy, The Record-Eagle, Traverse City, Mich.
Apr. 25—PREP BASEBALL

Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Division 1

1. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice

2. Northville

3. Bay City Western

4. Zeeland East

5. West Bloomfield

6. Detroit Catholic Central

7. Rockford

8. Mattawan

9. Allen Park

10. Saline

11. Jenison

12. Novi

13. Birmingham Groves

14. Portage Northern

15. Sterling Heights Stevenson

16. Birmingham Seaholm

17. Battle Creek Lakeview

18. Orchard Lake St Mary's

19. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

20. New Baltimore Anchor Bay

Division 2

1. Flint Powers Catholic

2. New Boston Huron

3. Ada Forest Hills Eastern

4. Adrian

5. Freeland

6. Stevensville Lakeshore

7. Allendale

8. Coopersville

9. Spring Lake

10. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep

11. Petoskey

12. Williamston

13. Standish-Sterling

14. Southgate Anderson

15. North Branch

16. Saginaw Swan Valley

17. Portland

18. DeWitt

19. Grand Rapids South Christian

20. Armada

Division 3

1. Algonac

2. Detroit Edison

3. Clinton

4. North Muskegon

5. Ottawa Lake Whiteford

6. Bridgman

7. Brooklyn Columbia Central

8. Watervliet

9. Traverse City St Francis

10. Onsted

11. Ecorse

12. Charlevoix

13. Montrose

14. Pewamo-Westphalia

15. Niles Brandywine

16. Grass Lake

17. Laingsburg

18. Gladstone

19. Kingsley

20. Lansing Catholic

Division 4

1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart

2. Fowler

3. Beal City

4. Plymouth Christian Academy

5. Muskegon Catholic Central

6. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep

7. Riverview Gabriel Richard

8. Rudyard

9. East Jordan

10. Indian River Inland Lakes

11. Marine City Cardinal Mooney

12. Norway

13. Merrill

14. Ubly

15. Gaylord St Mary

16. Portland St Patrick

17. Maple City Glen Lake

18. Painesdale Jeffers

19. Johannesburg-Lewiston

20. Unionville-Sebewaing