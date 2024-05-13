Premier League title scenario: How can Manchester City, Arsenal win the title?

The Premier League title race is going down to the wire and Championship Sunday is going to be epic.

Manchester City and Arsenal both have a chance to win the trophy and the race will go down to the final day.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is the Premier League title scenario in its simplest form, laying out exactly what Manchester City and Arsenal need if they are going to lift the trophy on Sunday, May 19.

Premier League title scenario

Manchester City will win the Premier League title if:

They beat Tottenham on Tuesday, May 14 and West Ham on Sunday, May 19

Arsenal will win the Premier League title if: