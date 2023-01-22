Predicting the new Steelers starters in 2023

The Pittsburgh Steelers went into 2022 with a handful of new starters. Pittsburgh was one of the youngest teams in the NFL last season and looks to be the same in 2023. Here are our predictions for where there will be new starters in 2023.

Left tackle

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Steelers gave Dan Moore Jr. two season to develop and he remains the weak link on an improving offensive line. Whether it is Chuks Okorafor moving to the left and he being replaced or the Steelers just bringing in a new left tackle, this is a key upgrade for next season.

Left inside linebacker

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Bush is set to hit free agency and it is hard to imagine the Steelers are bringing him back. As of now it might be Mark Robinson replacing him but we are banking on an athletic upgrade here via the draft.

Right inside linebacker

(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Myles Jack led the team in tackles but it doesn’t feel like his impact lined up with his salary. The team has to make a decision about Robert Spillane as well and given the choice, I’d rather see Spillane here in 2023.

Cornerback

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

This one is a tricky move. The Steelers had so many cornerbacks in and out of the lineup and guys who were supposed to play and didn’t, it’s kind of complicated. The starters at the end of the season were Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace. Sutton is set to hit free agency and is going to want a massive raise. As much as it pains me to say it, I worry Sutton won’t be back. Especially if the Steelers try to keep Ahkello Witherspoon and/or William Jackson III.

