Potential trade down scenarios for Packers in first round of 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers currently hold the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 draft, but it’s possible an opportunity to trade down and acquire more draft capital will arrive at some point on the first night of the draft.

A trade back works for the Packers, who are starting the Jordan Love era and have multiple short and long-term roster needs to address in this draft.

Here are a few trade-back scenarios for the Packers in the first round of the 2023 draft, using the Rich Hill trade value chart as a guide.

New York Giants

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 and No. 170 to Giants for No. 25 and No. 57

The resurgent Giants get aggressive, allowing the Packers to turn a fifth-round pick into another second-rounder. The cost would be moving back 10 spots, but adding another top-60 pick could be worth it.

Minnesota Vikings

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 to Vikings for No. 23, No. 119 and a 2024 second-round pick

The Vikings may want to trade up for a quarterback. Would the Packers be on board? Last year, the two rivals facilitated a trade that got Christian Watson to Green Bay. In this scenario, the Packers move back eight spots but add a fourth-rounder this year and a second-rounder next year.

Seattle Seahawks

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 to Seahawks for No. 20 and No. 83

The Seahawks might be one of the teams looking to trade up to get a cornerback or edge rusher. In this scenario, the Packers move down five spots in the first round but add an additional third-round pick.

Detroit Lions

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 and No. 116 to Lions for No. 18 and No. 81

In this scenario, the Packers move down three spots in the first round with the Lions and improve their fourth-round pick by 35 spots into the third round, giving Green Bay another top-100 selection.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 and No. 149 to Buccaneers for No. 19 and No. 82

The Bucs could be a team looking to move up, potentially for a quarterback. In this scenario, the Packers move back four spots in the first round but then turn their first fifth-round pick into a third-rounder, a big move up of 67 spots.

Kansas City Chiefs

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 to Chiefs for No. 31, No. 95 and a player.

Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire believes Kansas City could move up to No. 15 for a player like Zay Flowers, Nolan Smith or a top offensive tackle. It would be costly, and the Packers and Chiefs would likely have to figure out a young, talented player to include in the deal. Would a third-rounder and a player be enough?

Pittsburgh Steelers

Trade: Packers trade No. 15 and No. 116 to Steelers for No. 17 and No. 80

Moving down two spots in the first round with the Steelers could help the Packers turn a fourth-round pick into a third-rounder.

