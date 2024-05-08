Potential Lakers trade target leaves Klutch Sports

It is no real secret that the Los Angeles Lakers will at least try to make a big splash this offseason by looking to trade for a third star. With LeBron James heading toward his 22nd NBA season, and with starting point guard D’Angelo Russell looking like he can never be relied on to produce at playoff time, it’s clear the Lakers need some type of significant upgrade.

The one potential trade target that has come up the most is Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young. While Young has been criticized as a low-efficiency hotshot who is a defensive sieve, he does seem to be the type of big-name player L.A. has historically been mesmerized by.

Young had been with Klutch Sports, the agency started by Rich Paul, James’ longtime friend and agent. It has been speculated that perhaps that connection would expedite a Young-to-L.A. trade.

But on Tuesday, Young posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he is now being represented by Creative Artists Agency.

When I say it, I really mean it..

Another Day, Another Opportunity‼️ pic.twitter.com/9SIBo22Lg3 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 7, 2024

Of course, Young could still end up wearing the Purple and Gold next season. But the pathway toward making that happen may have gotten narrower.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire