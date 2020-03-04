Post-combine NFL mock draft: QB Jordan Love lands up high in surprising spot

Every year, we need to remind ourselves: The NFL scouting combine matters.

No matter how foolish the TV track event — which feels more popular than actual track and field — might seem from a distance, on the ground in Indianapolis is the draft current. You can feel it: Scouts, coaches, execs and agents are cruising around the city, gossiping about the offseason to come.

And every year, information we gather in the Circle City, plus what we heard down at the Senior Bowl, is far more reliable and accurate than what leaks out in late March and early April.

So, we’re soaking up as much as we can from what we heard and saw at the combine and funneling it into our pre-free agency mock draft. We still know that veteran moves will change teams’ needs and outlooks, but the prospects are starting to slot into their little corners of the draft picture.

Here’s where we are in what feels like draft preseason. Pretty soon, it will count for real.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

LSU QB Joe Burrow

The speculation of Burrow not wanting to play for the Bengals appeared to cool as combine week went on. Everything points to this being the pick here, especially after the team franchised A.J. Green. If Andy Dalton is traded before the draft, the likelihood of Burrow to Cincy would go from about 97 percent to roughly 99.

2. Washington Redskins

Ohio State EDGE Chase Young

It doesn’t feel like the Redskins are just playing footsie with Tua Tagovailoa for frivolous reasons. As we saw with the Arizona Cardinals and Josh Rosen, changing course on a first-round QB can happen with a coaching change. But until we get more clarity on the new Redskins regime's feelings for Dwayne Haskins, we’ll peg them to take a game-changing pass rusher. Not a terrible option.

3. Detroit Lions

Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah

Even if Darius Slay stays, adding Okudah — a prospect whom one scout we spoke with compared to Stephon Gilmore — makes total sense for a Lions defense that was dead last in pass yards allowed last season.

4. New York Giants

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

The Giants bringing in former Patriots assistant Patrick Graham as defensive coordinator could mean they fall in love with Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, the ultimate chess piece for a defense. But I think general manager Dave Gettleman still rules this process, and seeing Becton — the Hog Mollie of all Hog Mollies — could give Gettleman the tingles.

“He can blahck out tha sun with his left ahm” ... we can foresee Gettleman saying on the night of April 23.

Louisville OT Mekhi Becton could make Giants general manager Dave Gettleman swoon. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

5. Miami Dolphins

Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

The reports of Tagovailoa getting weird vibes in his Dolphins interview at the combine were interesting, but the more we checked with some people who would know, the feeling we got is that the team seems to be operating that way with other prospects, too. If the Dolphins feel good about Tagovailoa’s health, he feels like a strong possibility for Miami.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Utah State QB Jordan Love

Our second big surprise after Becton. The Chargers are staying mum about their plans, and not everyone is convinced that they’ll take a QB here. But it would make sense to add a future starter — with a high ceiling — who can sit and learn behind noted INT hater Tyrod Taylor. Love has all the skill to be great, and he seems to fit what Anthony Lynn wants.

7. Carolina Panthers

Oregon QB Justin Herbert

More likely than not, I think the Panthers could entertain trade offers and add selections they’re lacking in what appears to be a rebuild. So with that in mind, I could see a team trading up to this spot to get Herbert if he is still on the board.

Does Cam Newton want to stick around for what looks, sounds and smells like a total rebuild? Something to watch, even with Matt Rhule saying he wants to work with Newton.

8. Arizona Cardinals

Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

Cards GM Steve Keim scouted Simmons twice in person this season and had to know that he was far better than anyone attempting to cover a tight end or running back for the Cardinals last season.

Arizona Cardinals pass defense last season, by position



Tight ends: 127 targets/96 catches/1,148 yards/16 TDs



RBs: 110 targets/93 catches/788 yards/5 TDs



WRs: 332 targets/224 catches/2,764 yards/16 TDs



pretty much gashed by every position group last year — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 3, 2020

We loved what Simmons had to say during his combine media session: “The game is evolving. The name of the game now is stopping tight ends. Something has to be done to stop these Travis Kelces and George Kittles out there.”

There’s a Kittle in the NFC West. Plus a Higbee and an Olsen. Simmons’ job would be clear.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

Florida CB C.J. Henderson

Trading A.J. Bouye has made corner a more immediate need, and Henderson established himself as the CB2, many felt, with his smoking 40-yard dash (4.39 seconds) and pristine positional work. If you need a man corner, Henderson is your dude. The Jaguars need that — and yes, many other things.

10. Cleveland Browns

Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

The combine superstar (and darned good player) almost feels like too perfect a fit with the Browns’ new analytics-heavy front office. Plus, there’s a huge need for blocking help. The beautiful part is that Wirfs can play either left or right tackle (or guard), so it doesn’t really matter if the Browns fill one spot with a free-agent addition up front. They need more than one.

11. New York Jets

Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr.

Jets GM Joe Douglas prefers to build teams from the inside out, and this also feels like a big need for Sam Darnold and the offense. Landing a tail kicker such as Wills here would be an outstanding first pick for Douglas.

12. Las Vegas Raiders

Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

How fitting would it be to kick off the Raiders’ first draft pick in their new home city with the most Al Davis-esque prospect ever? But this would not just be a nod to Davis; we suspect the Raiders’ brass will not only love Ruggs’ rare speed but also his high-level football competitiveness and character.

Could Ruggs overtake Tyreek Hill as the fastest player in the division? That’s a race we’d pay to see.

13. Indianapolis Colts

Auburn DT Derrick Brown

Colts GM Chris Ballard was all but telling the media at the combine that they’re going to draft a defensive lineman, even we didn’t expect it to play out quite like this, with a top-eight talent falling to this point. Perhaps Brown’s disappointing combine workout will benefit the Colts. They need more help up front, and Brown is exactly the type of bull-strong, high-character, high-motor prospect Ballard drools over to build his roster.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

The Buccaneers have decisions to make at quarterback, which certainly could change this forecast dramatically. Are they in the market for a win-now vet there? If so, they’ll need to keep adding layers to a flawed offensive line, and Thomas would be the last of the top-four offensive linemen before there’s a clear demarcation until the next tier. In fact, they might even have to trade up to ensure they get him.

15. Denver Broncos

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

Missing out on Ruggs would be a bummer, but this is a decent consolation. Some teams’ WR1 can do a few things with the ball in his hands, too. Jeudy is just not quite the same style of deep threat that Ruggs, his college teammate, was. But it’s easy to see how Jeudy also could add some reverb to the Broncos’ offense and make life easier for Drew Lock.

16. Atlanta Falcons

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

Edge rusher is a big need, but Kinlaw would be terrific value here, and they could use help inside, as well. Pairing Kinlaw with Grady Jarrett would be a great combo. Kinlaw is a war daddy for a defense that badly needs a dose of that.

17. Dallas Cowboys

Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

Jerry Jones might be thinking about Dez Bryant in the shower, but the owner might drive the bus himself to Vegas and do a swan dive in the Bellagio pool if Lamb falls into his lap. I’ve been consistently mocking them defensive backs, but don’t overlook what a weapon like Lamb could do in this offense — especially if Amari Cooper leaves or plays on a one-year franchise tender.

18. Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

If the Dolphins don’t have to move up for Tagovailoa, perhaps they could slide up from this pick into the top 10 — maybe ahead of the Browns and Jets — to draft one of the top OT prospects. But if not, pass rusher looms as a major need. We could see the Dolphins liking Chaisson in a Jamie Collins-ish role, something this Patriots-steeped staff could unleash effectively.

19. Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

In addition to testing extremely well at the combine, Murray also has really good tape — even with a few things that need to be cleaned up. But he fits the mold of exactly the type of players GM Mike Mayock targeted early in the 2019 NFL draft: tough, high character, instinctive and revved-up for action. That’s Murray in a nutshell.

20. Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

LSU LB Patrick Queen

Two years ago, they had the makings of a terrific, young LB corps. Now, they need almost a total makeover there. Queen needs work, and he doesn’t turn 21 years old until the preseason, but he could be a Pro Bowl defender in a few years.

The Jaguars are in a full rebuild and could be in the running for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State QB Justin Fields next year, we honestly believe. Might as well take high-upside players who will be worth waiting for, right?

21. Philadelphia Eagles

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk

I could see the Eagles trying to trade up to land Ruggs, as deep speed is a huge void in this offense. But Aiyuk — even with a good-but-not-great 40 time of 4.5 — is a fascinating substitute. He could be tremendous on deep balls with his acceleration and outstanding length (a stunning 81-inch wingspan).

22. Buffalo Bills

LSU WR Justin Jefferson

Adding length to one of the shorter WR groups in the NFL is a requirement this offseason, and Jefferson checks those boxes as a 6-foot-1, 33-inch arm ball magnet who helped his cause with a great 40 time (4.43) at the combine.

23. New England Patriots

Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa

This just feels like too perfect a marriage. Maybe. Epenesa could slide farther than this point after some troubling testing numbers at the combine, but as Bill Belichick is fond of saying — we’re paraphrasing here — tell me what a guy can do, not what he can’t do.

Iowa EDGE A.J. Epenesa could slide ... right to the New England Patriots. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Epenesa can fill the Trey Flowers role that seemed to be missing, even on a great defense. Belichick caught our eyes by spending two days camped out in front of the defensive linemen at the Senior Bowl. His relationship with Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz makes for another clear connection.

24. New Orleans Saints

TCU WR Jalen Reagor

If this is Drew Brees’ final run for a title, he simply must have more options to throw to. As great as Michael Thomas is, the Saints had only one of Brees’ 33 pass attempts in the playoff loss to the Minnesota Vikings gain more than 20 yards.

Reagor looked a little too bulked up at the combine, but that quickness didn’t disappear. And he just might faint after his first practice seeing the accuracy of Brees compared to the scattershot passers he dealt with at TCU.

25. Minnesota Vikings

LSU CB Kristian Fulton

With Xavier Rhodes perhaps gone and Trae Waynes a free agent, this pick just makes sense. Fulton’s length will be challenged against the bigger NFC North receivers, but he compensates with good press-man technique and enough recovery speed. Still, Fulton is a second-round prospect for a lot of teams.

26. Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

Houston OT Josh Jones

Jones is a bit of a tease as a prospect, displaying clear first-round traits at times but seldom dominating. There’s still a lot to like about him, however, and Jones could be a nice piece to a Dolphins unit in need of work at both tackle spots.

27. Seattle Seahawks

Alabama CB Trevon Diggs

The Seahawks have a 32-inch minimum for arm length in their outside cornerbacks, and Diggs is one of the few higher-end prospects to meet that threshold in this year’s class. Even with pass rusher a position they likely could address here, Diggs could be a good upgrade on the outside opposite Shaquill Griffin.

28. Baltimore Ravens

Michigan C Cesar Ruiz

From one Harbaugh to the next, Ruiz can fill a short-term need at center if Matt Skura is hurt or walks in free agency. The Ravens also must guard against the potential retirement next year of Marshal Yanda, and Ruiz has guard experience. He’s a classic Ravens pick at this point. The pass rusher still can come in Round 2.

29. Tennessee Titans

Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

Offensive line might also be a big need, but Gross-Matos has the kind of juice and motor the Titans need to boost the pass rush. He’s still a work in progress, needing to improve against the run, but Gross-Matos would be tough to pass at this point.

30. Green Bay Packers

Baylor WR Denzel Mims

I wavered here here between Mims and Clemson’s Tee Higgins but settled on Mims for his downfield, high-point ability. Mims has helped himself as much as any prospect in the entire draft class over the past few months, even though his route running will need to sharpen a bit in order to please — and earn the trust of — Aaron Rodgers.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Alabama S Xavier McKinney

The word around the combine campfire was that the 49ers were very much open to moving down from this spot and adding picks. It makes sense. If they do stay here, adding a safety makes some sense. Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt are nice pieces but not irreplaceable. McKinney is versatile, smart and tough.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

Terrell might not possess elite ball skills, but the Chiefs have plenty of playmakers in their secondary. What they lack is a good, long press corner who can help combat the Courtland Sutton/Tyrell Williams/Mike Williams types in the division. It’s a good secondary, but a few players shy of being a great one.

Round 2

33. Bengals

Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

Passing on Higgins (a Bengals fan growing up) would be tough, but landing a linebacker here would be smart.

34. Colts (from Redskins)

Clemson WR Tee Higgins

The Colts find another weapon with length and size to threaten the outside — and another great value pick.

35. Lions

Georgia RB D’Andre Swift

I’m not 100 percent sold they’ll go RB this high, but Swift would add a great dimension with his third-down ability.

36. Giants

Alabama EDGE Terrell Lewis

They can’t wait too much longer to grab a pass rusher. Lewis is fascinating, but he’s also an injury worry.

37. Chargers

USC OL Austin Jackson

On the raw side, Jackson still could upgrade the competition at either tackle spot — and likely be far better in 2021.

38. Panthers

TCU CB Jeff Gladney

A feisty, highly competitive corner who can be a tone setter for Rhule’s new culture.

39. Dolphins

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor

Exactly the kind of selfless, athletic workhorse I could see Brian Flores wanting to build his run game around.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor feels like a fit with the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

40. Cardinals

Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

Has some size and ability to man up against bigger receivers. Johnson isn’t universally beloved but would help upgrade a brutal pass defense.

41. Browns

LSU S Grant Delpit

A bit of surprising tumble, but for the second straight year, the Browns could take a talented LSU DB who fell from first-round grace — assuming they don’t sign a safety in free agency — after landing Greedy Williams one year ago.

42. Jaguars

Georgia OT Isaiah Wilson

The OL-needy Jags land a massive, athletic project here.

43. Bears (from Raiders)

Louisiana OG Robert Hunt

With new OL coach Juan Castillo taking over, look for the Bears to seek mean dudes who can maul up front. This fits Hunt’s game to a tee. He seeks to bury people, and the Bears don’t have enough of those. Assuming Hunt’s health isn’t an issue, he might be the perfect pet project for Castillo.

Is this a bit too high for Hunt? Perhaps. But GM Ryan Pace has never seemed to let that slow him down in the past.

44. Colts

Washington QB Jacob Eason

Is he exactly what the Colts are seeking in a QB in the bullpen? That’s hard to say. But Eason should hear his name called somewhere in this vicinity.

45. Buccaneers

Missouri DT Jordan Elliott

The buzz on him has been quiet, but NFL people like Elliott after his breakout 2019 season. The Bucs need DT reinforcements.

46. Broncos

TCU DL Ross Blacklock

Enough length and penetration skill to make a pretty good 5-technique in Vic Fangio’s scheme.

47. Falcons

LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry

Alex Mack is entering a contract year at age 34, and Cushenberry can play guard until he’s ready to take over at center.

48. Jets

Penn State WR KJ Hamler

If they pass on bringing Robby Anderson back, Hamler could be the home-run hitter this WR group needs.

49. Steelers

USC WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman’s game might overlap a bit with what James Washington and JuJu Smith-Schuster do, but that trio could give them plenty of jump-ball options. Adding a tight end might make some sense, but Pittman would give them enough length and size at receiver to be worth the selection here.

50. Bears

Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet

They might give Trey Burton one more chance as the “U” tight end, but Kmet should be a big upgrade over what they thought they could get out of Adam Shaheen. That experiment feels over, and Kmet — even for some rawness to his game — brings alluring traits to the position.

51. Cowboys

Minnesota S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Missing out on a DB in Round 1 doesn’t feel as bad now. Dallas could add a versatile, ball-hawking defender to a secondary that didn’t make big plays last season.

52. Rams

Syracuse EDGE Alton Robinson

The Rams seem to have a type in the edge rushers they seek, favoring twitchier rushers with burst and less concerned with other measurables, even if their track record there in recent years has been spotty. Robinson would be a risky pick at this spot, as his production was so-so last season and he has some character concerns that must be sorted through. But I could see them signing off on him with a drop-off in the edge-rush talent.

53. Eagles

Auburn DT Marlon Davidson

The Eagles went through DTs last season like Spinal Tap went through drummers. They could use a young one to groom.

54. Bills

Lenoir-Rhyne S Kyle Dugger

This might not feel like a huge need, but Jordan Poyer is entering the last year of his deal, and we were told that no team did more work in person on Dugger than the Bills.

The Buffalo Bills have done a lot of work on Lenoir-Rhyne safety Kyle Dugger. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

55. Falcons (from Patriots)

Ohio State RB JK Dobbins

Terrific value for a back whom some rate as the best in the class. Day 1 starter and replacement for Devonta Freeman.

56. Dolphins (from Saints)

Ohio State CB Damon Arnette

The Dolphins might not use all of these picks in the first two rounds, but Arnette’s grit could fit a Flores-coached defense.

57. Texans

Mississippi State CB Cameron Dantzler

It’s too early to know if Dantzler’s combine 40 will sink his stock, but his confidence and skill are the kind of thing this Texans secondary could use. The additions of former first-round picks in Vernon Hargreaves and Gareon Conley were interesting, but Houston shouldn’t stop looking for more help.

Assuming Dantzler runs better at his pro day, which we expect, he’s too good to slip too much farther. He took on all comers against SEC receivers and fared pretty well.

58. Vikings

Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike

After going offense heavy to start last year’s draft, Mike Zimmer’s D gets a reinforcement with a perfect third DT.

59. Seahawks

Colorado WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Almost pulled the trigger on Dayton TE Adam Trautman here as Greg Olsen’s understudy, but we could see them rolling the dice on Shenault’s unique skill set if he checks out medically.

60. Ravens

Boise State EDGE Curtis Weaver

The Ravens’ scouting philosophy is college sack production correlates to future NFL disruption. Weaver had 34 sacks in 40 college games.

61. Titans

Auburn CB Noah Igbinoghene

Get out your pronunciation guides, Nashville. Adding a physical, explosive project such as IG-bin-OG-gah-nee could be important if Malcolm Butler ends up a cap casualty.

62. Packers

Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland

A linebacker would be nice, sure, but landing a potential Bryan Bulaga replacement also looms large.

63. Chiefs (from 49ers)

LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

This would be unfair. CEH’s open-field ability in this offense? Wow. Instant juice and a perfect fit.

64. Seahawks (from Chiefs)

Michigan EDGE Josh Uche

The Seahawks might value Uche’s intriguing skill set for their pass-rush needs more than other teams do.

Other prospects we considered in the top 64: Jake Fromm, Julian Okwara, Ashtyn Davis, Raekwon Davis, Hunter Bryant, Zack Moss, Bryce Hall, Jonathan Greenard, Neville Gallimore, Darrell Taylor.

