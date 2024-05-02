Portland Winterhawks one win away from WHL Finals after 5-2 victory over Prince George

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Marcus Nguyen had two goals and an assist, and Nate Danielson added a goal and three assists as the Portland Winterhawks defeated the visiting Prince George Cougars 5-2 to take a commanding lead in the WHL’s Western Conference final series.

Gabe Klassen and Diego Buttazzoni also scored for the Winterhawks, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Hudson Thornton scored twice for the Cougars, who won the series opener 5-0 at home, but have since lost three straight — 5-3, 4-1 and 5-2.

The Winterhawks led 2-0 after the first period and took a 3-1 lead into the third. The Winterhawks outshot the visitors 39-28.

The Winterhawks went 1-for-4 on the power play, while the Cougars were 2-for-3.

