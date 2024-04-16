Portland Thorns appoint Rob Gale as interim head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Thorns just announced the team’s assistant coach, Rob Gale, has taken over as interim head coach.

The change comes as former coach Mike Norris shifts to a technical director role. The team will continue to search for the team’s next head coach as the 2024 season continues.

“After an in-depth review, we have decided to start to reorganize our soccer operations department to better serve our club and our athletes,” President and General Manager Karina LeBlanc said. “Thorns FC have set the standard for excellence in the league. These changes will help us maximize our strengths as we continuously pursue championship-level success.”

Gale joined the Thorns as an assistant coach prior to the 2023 season. He will coach the Portland Thorns vs. Houston Dash game on Saturday, April 20 at Providence Park.

