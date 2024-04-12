Portland hosts Houston following VanVleet's 42-point game

Houston Rockets (39-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-59, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Rockets -4; over/under is 214.5

BOTTOM LINE: Houston faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Fred VanVleet scored 42 points in the Rockets' 124-121 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Trail Blazers are 8-42 in Western Conference games. Portland is 5-37 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rockets are 26-24 against Western Conference opponents. Houston ranks third in the Western Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game led by Jalen Green averaging 3.3.

The Trail Blazers' 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.4 per game the Rockets allow. The Rockets average 12.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Trail Blazers give up.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Rockets defeated the Trail Blazers 110-92 in their last meeting on March 26. Green led the Rockets with 27 points, and Dalano Banton led the Trail Blazers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabari Walker is scoring 8.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Scoot Henderson is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Green is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rockets. VanVleet is averaging 15.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 99.0 points, 46.8 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 114.5 points, 40.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.5 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Dalano Banton: out (ankle), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Toumani Camara: out for season (rib), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdomen), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: out (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.