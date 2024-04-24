Popular Tiktok platform becomes German Olympic team partner

Team Germany's account on the Tiktok platform can pictured on a smartphone. Germany's Olympic team and social media platform Tiktok are starting a partnership to excite a young audience for major sports events such as this summer's Games in Paris. Robert Michael/dpa

Germany's Olympic team and social media platform Tiktok are starting a partnership to excite a young audience for major sports events such as this summer's Games in Paris.

Tiktok said on Wednesday that fans will be able to follow medal ceremonies and personal impressions from athletes at the Games.

The partnership is possible after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) relaxed advertising and other rules for athletes and sponsors at the Games.

Team Germany's deal with Tiktok is for the Paris Games and the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan/Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, and the Paralympics in both years.

Tiktok is a video hosting portal and very popular among the young generation, with 142,000 users following Team Germany's channel.

"The interest in exclusive content is there and together with Tiktok's expertise, we will certainly take the channel to the next level," said Claudia Wagner, managing director of Deutsche Sport Marketing GmbH who are working with Tiktok on behalf of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) and the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS).

Tiktok also has a deal with the German men's national football team which includes the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany; and with other Olympic teams such as Britain's Team GB.

Tiktok is owned by China's ByteDance, and there are security concerns around it.

Several countries and the European Commission have banned it from their official phones, and the United States senate has passed a law banning Tiktok from American app stores should it remain under ByteDance ownership in 12 months' time.

ByteDance have said they are not a Chinese company and owned to 60% by western investors, with the corporate headquarters on the Caribbean Cayman Islands. However, ByteDance have a big central office in Beijing.