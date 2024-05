Polson tennis rolls past Bigfork, splits with Corvallis

May 8—POLSON — Tate Barentsen picked up a pair of singles victories as the Polson boys tennis team defeated Bigfork and Corvallis Saturday.

Pirates' No. 1 singles player Katie Smith defeated Bigfork's Tessa Troyer as Polson picked up the dual win against the Valkyries 7-0.

Corvallis girls 7, Polson 0

SINGLES: Dakota Powell, Corvallis def. Vivian Grainey 6-1, 6-0; Ava Wilcox, Corvallis def. Greta Lund 7-5, 6-2; Alana Watt, Corvallis def. Hinkley Moss 7-5, 6-1; Sophie Jessop, Corvallis def. Bailey Lemm 6-2, 6-4.

DOUBLES: Jayde Venema/Julia Bernard, Corvallis def. Katie Smith/Julia Bernard 6-3, 6-3; Brooke Child/Anika Allred, Corvallis def. Lauren Collinge/Summer Newman 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Addy WIlliams/Olivia Lawson, Corvallis def. Josie Henriksen/Karly Smith 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

Polson boys 7, Corvallis 0

SINGLES: Tate Barentsen, Polson def. Pierce Yaskus 6-2, 6-3; Brock Henricksen, Polson def. Atticus Chavez 6-3, 6-1; Teague McElwee, Polson def. Hadley Jessop 7-5, 6-1; Max Violett, Polson def. Cody Humphrey 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).

DOUBLES: Ruger Ellis/Torrin Ellis, Polson def. Brannon Fehr/Emmett Allsop 6-4, 6-3; Branson Moss/Taegen Gage, Polson def. Hadley Jessop/Cody Humphrey 6-1, 6-1; Noah Flaten/Truman Sawyer, Polson def. Andrea Zanetti/Cooper Gividen 7-6 (11-9) 6-3.

Polson girls 7, Bigfork 0

SINGLES: Katie Smith, Polson def. Tessa Troyer 6-1, 6-3; Vivian Grainey, Polson def. Cassie Schlicht 6-4, 6-4; Greta Lund, Polson def. Amanda Leonard 6-2, 6-0; Bailey Lemm, Polson def. Sedona Person 7-6 (4) 6-4.

DOUBLES: Lauren Collinge/Summer Newman, Polson def. Amanda Leonard/Grace Holtinger 6-2, 6-2; Julia Bernard/Hinkley Moss, Polson def. Maci Pickens/Tatum Holman 6-0, 6-0; Josie Henriksen/Karly Smith, Polson def. 7-5, 6-2.

Polson boys 7, Bigfork 0

SINGLES: Torrin Ellis, Polson def. Seth Christiaens 6-0, 6-0; Tate Barentsen, Polson def. Kimball Richmond 6-0, 6-1; Branson Moss, Polson def. Juan Childs 6-0, 6-0; Noah Flaten, Polson win via forfeit.

DOUBLES: Brock Henriksen/Ruger Ellis, Polson def. Andrew Kingery/Dane Carlson 6-3, 6-1; Taegen Gage/Teague McElwee, Polson def. Rye Peterson/Gunnar Busic 6-0, 6-1; Strider Gage/Truman Sawyer, Polson win via forfeit.