Police report reveals details of Scottie Scheffler’s arrest as bus crash victim identified

The police arrest report for the world's number-one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, reveals that a detective was dragged, hospitalized, and his $80 pants “damaged beyond repair”.

Scheffler was arrested early on Friday morning after he tried to bypass traffic outside Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 27-year-old Masters winner was scheduled to participate in the PGA Championships’ second round, and claims that he mistook police conducting traffic as gate security for the Valhalla course.

Police were actually investigating a fatal accident after a male employee was killed by a shuttle bus near the golf course.

According to the arrest report, Louisville Metro police detective Bryan Gillis was directing traffic into Valhalla when he allegedly saw Scheffler pull out to bypass other vehicles.

"Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket,” the report reads.

“Detective Gillis stopped subject and attempted to give instruction. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground.”

Mr Gillis sustained injuries during the attempted stop and his $80 uniform pants were destroyed, according to the report.

"Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knees. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel.

“Detective Gillis' uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair."

According to video taken by ESPN , the golfer is seen being pulled out of the car by officers.

As police led him away, Scheffler appears to recognize ESPN’s Jeff Darlington as a reporter and asks him for help.

Police told Mr Darlington to back off, saying there was nothing he could do and that Scheffler was "going to jail".

Scheffler is facing a felony charge for second-degree assault of a police officer, and charges of third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic.

A Class C felony carries a recommended prison sentence of five to 10 years. In addition to jail time, Scheffler could be fined between $1,000 and $10,000 if he is found guilty.

Scheffler was booked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, where he was held for just under three hours until he was released on personal recognisanse by Judge Sarah Nicholson just before 9am local time, WAVE reports.

His tee-time was pushed back until 10am due to his arrest but he started the second round of the championship. At 2.45pm, Scheffler was in fourth position behind a three-way tie for first.

Scheffler's attorney, Steve Romines, told CNN his client will plead not guilty to the charges.

The lawyer said there was a "miscommunication" between the Louisville police and Scheffler, WHAS11 reports.

"I think the officer that was directing traffic was maybe not part of the event traffic detail and so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we're here," Mr Romines said.

He said that golfers participating in the PGA Championship had been given credentials allowing them to access Valhalla, and that several already had passed by police before the entrance was closed due to the crash investigation.

"They are allowed to go through, that's why they have the credentials, it's their way through," Mr Romines said. "Unaware that there had been a wreck, [Scheffler] proceeded like they'd been instructed to."

The attorney said that he and Scheffler plan to cooperate fully with the police. "We'll just litigate this case as it comes. Scottie will cooperate fully, and we'll just deal with it as it progresses," he added.

The golfer released his own statement on Friday.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today," he wrote.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

The person killed near Valhalla was a worker with one of the club's vendors, according to the PGA of America. He was hit by a bus operating at the site. It is unclear if anyone is facing charges relating to the accident.

“This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club,” the PGA of America said in a statement. “This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”

He was identified this morning as John Mills. His family told WDRB that “he was working security and having a fun time at Valhalla this week. He enjoyed staying busy in retirement”.

“We love him and will miss him,” they said.

The crash happened around 5am. The man who was hit was trying to cross the road near the course when the bus hit him. He died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.