Scottie Scheffler detained by police at PGA Championship hours before second round

Scottie Scheffler ran into trouble before the start of the second round at Valhalla (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Scottie Scheffler has been released after being detained by police just hours before he was due to tee off in the second round of the PGA Championship.

The Masters champion had been due to start at 1.48pm BST (8.48am local time) at Valhalla, but footage has emerged of Scheffler in handcuffs ahead of his participation.

The American, among the favourites for the second major of the year, has now been released having been stopped attempting to enter the course early this morning.

ESPN report that a car accident close to Valhalla had led to a police presence around the entrance, with Scheffler stopped after attempting to drive past officers.

Scottie Scheffler shot a four-under 67 in round one (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

It led to the 27-year-old exiting his vehicle and being placed in handcuffs before the situation was cleared up.

The start of the second day’s play has been delayed after the fatal accident.

“The start of Round 2 is delayed due to a serious accident near the course,” the PGA Championship said in a statement.

“The next update will be at 7.30am (12.30pm BST) and the first starting time will be at least 1 hour after an update is made.”

Scheffler recorded a four-under round of 67 to sit tied for 12th after round one, five shots behind leader Xander Schauffele.

Friday’s play may also be disrupted by inclement weather which is forecast to arrive at Valhalla.