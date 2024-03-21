Police investigate shots fired at Edina LA Fitness gym

Shots were fired Wednesday evening inside an LA Fitness gym in Edina before the suspects fled the scene, police said. No arrests or victims were reported.

Initial information indicated a "disturbance" earlier in the evening at the facility, 4175 W. 76th St., just west of France Avenue. According to police, the suspects at first left the gym and then returned, leading to a confrontation when a gun was displayed and shots were fired. The suspects ran out of the gym and left in a vehicle, according to police.

"Police are working to process the scene and review security footage" and the incident remained under investigation Wednesday, according to officials.

Star Tribune theater critic Rohan Preston said he was in the gym's racquetball court around 7:50 p.m. when he heard the shooting. He said he looked up to see a group of people running from the basketball courts toward the front door before hearing the first shot. A few seconds later, he said, a second shot was fired.

"At that point, we were all ducking, running along, trying to figure out how to get out," Preston said.

Police responded around 8 p.m. but did not find any victims or suspects at the gym, according to an Edina Police Department post on X, formerly known as Twitter. Preston said he saw no evidence of injuries at the scene.