Can playing Spider-Man help Giants’ Tyler Nubin navigate New York?

The New York Giants opened their annual rookie minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday. It was the first time the media got to see the team’s 2024 draft class in their new environment.

The first-time interviews are usually awkward and little is ever revealed as the youngsters are in awe of their new surroundings and are still finding their way around.

Second-round pick Tyler Nubin, a highly-touted safety out of Minnesota, had to pinch himself. He was finally in the NFL and had landed with one of the league’s flagship franchises.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Nubin told reporters when asked if yesterday was a big day for him. “Almost shed a tear when I saw my helmet and my locker. It’s just awesome. Just being able to be out here, play the game I love, again, especially for this great, storied organization, I couldn’t thank this organization enough.”

By admission, Nubin is not very familiar with the City of New York, which he vows to explore. He was asked about what sights he was looking forward to seeing.

“Honestly, everything,” he said. “I’ve never really explored the city like that before. Played Spider-Man (the video game) for all my life, so I kind of know where some stuff is at swinging through the city. But seeing it in real life is going to be cooler for sure.”

Nubin’s New York experience is about to go from fantasy to reality very quickly in the next few months. The Giants are relying on him to fill the hole left by the departure of Xavier McKinney in free agency.

McKinney played every defensive snap in 2023. Nubin is ready for the challenge.

“You’re getting a dog, man. You are getting somebody that’s not going to stop until — honestly just never going to stop really. I love the game too much. I feel like whatever I have to do to be successful on the field I’m going to do and sacrifice for this team, this city, and I’m going to love doing it,” he said.

