4-run sixth inning leads LSU baseball team past No. 1 Texas A&M in SEC series opener

With only seven defeats in 46 games, the Texas A&M baseball team has been on the winning end more often than not, but when they have lost, it's typically been one bad inning that has been the cause.

The Aggies (39-7, 15-7 SEC) lost by a final score of 6-4 against LSU (30-17, 8-14) at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge on Friday night.

The reigning national champions have struggled in conference play this season following the departure of several players to the 2023 MLB Draft. However, it took just one frame for the Tigers to prevail in the SEC series opener.

Texas A&M scored 1 run in each of the first two innings and LSU tied the game with 2 in the third. The Aggies reclaimed the advantage with 1 in the fourth frame but that was short-lived.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers tallied 4 runs to seize the lead for good. Texas A&M added 1 in the eighth but ultimately fell short, despite recording 4 more hits, 11-7.

Game 2 on Saturday evening begins at 6:30 p.m. CST.

