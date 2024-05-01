Texas A&M junior shortstop Ali Camarillo explains what's changed in his game after Tarleton win

The Tarleton State University Junior Aggies may have put up a fight at Blue Bell Park in College Station on Tuesday night, but the Texan Riders lost 10-6 to the No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team, AKA the real Aggies.

After the game, Texas A&M junior shortstop Ali Camarillo spoke to the media.

"Overall, we did some physical changes but the main thing was my mentality. Swinging at my pitches and doing damage, not getting myself out," Camarillo said postgame Tuesday. "I've raised my hands, for one, and ever since I have, my velocity has gone up, more hits and more walks... I wish I would've done it a long time ago. "This lineup is special and one through nine, we all do it, some probably more than others, but one through nine, this is a complete lineup... I just take it at-bat to at-bat and try to get on (base) every at-bat."

