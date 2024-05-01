The No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team defeated Tarleton State University on Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park by a final score of 10-6.

After the game, Aggies head coach Jim Schlossnagle spoke to the media about the midweek win.

"Coach (Michael) Earley has done such an unbelievable (job, Ali Camarillo) is a completely different hitter than when he showed up here in every way. His approach at the plate, his stance, his demeanor, direction, the way he swings the bat. He's hitting balls 106, 107 miles an hour. He's not even close to full man strength that he'll be when he gets in professional baseball. So, super proud of Ali for buying in, the work Mike has done and Josh Kesel in the weight room, it's been a big part of it," Schlossnagle said. "Those 39 wins are cool. The homers are for a while there, the only way that we scored in the game."

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: Texas A&M baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle raves about Ali Camarillo's progression after Tarleton win