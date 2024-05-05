No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team blows early 3-run lead to lose another SEC game at LSU

Following a 32-minute weather delay on Saturday night in the Bayou, the Texas A&M baseball team attempted to tie its three-game SEC series at reigning national champion LSU.

With 11,751 fans in attendance, the first pitch at Alex Box Field was pushed back due to lightning in Baton Rouge. The Aggies' (39-8, 15-8 SEC) bats came out with some thunder, scoring 3 runs in the top of the first inning.

However, Texas A&M allowed 5 unanswered runs to the Tigers (31-17, 9-14) and ultimately lost 6-4 for the second straight evening. The Aggies scored their other run in the ninth frame. LSU tallied 3 in the third, 1 in the seventh and 2 in the eighth.

Freshmen, third baseman Gavin Grahovac & outfielder Caden Sorrell, sophomore OF Jace LaViolette, junior shortstop Ali Camarillo and senior pinch hitter Ted Burton each contributed a hit. Camarillo, LaViolette, Sorrell and senior catcher Jackson Appel respectively recorded 1 run batted in.

The series finale at Skip Bertman Field is Sunday at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: No. 1 Texas A&M baseball team blows early 3-run lead to lose another SEC game at LSU