Who will play for Ukraine at EURO 2024? Players have three friendlies to make their case

Ukraine's national team

The Ukrainian national football team's lineup for the final friendly matches ahead of EURO 2024 was announced by head coach Serhii Rebrov.

The final announcement for Ukraine's EURO 2024 lineup will be announced following the friendlies, the Ukrainian Football Association announced.

Ukraine will play friendlies against Germany, Moldova, and Poland ahead of EURO 2024.



Ukraine's national team lineup:

Goalkeepers: Heorhy Bushchan (Dynamo), Anatoly Trubin (Benfica), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid).

Defenders: Mykola Matvienko, Yukhym Konoplia, Valery Bondar (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Vitaly Mykolenko (Everton), Ilya Zabarny (Bournemouth, England), Oleksandr Svatok ('Dnipro-1' Dnipro), Maksym Taloverov (LASK Linz, Austria), Bohdan Mykhailichenko ('Polissya' Zhytomyr).

Midfielders: Andriy Yarmolenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Volodymyr Brazhko (all from Dynamo Kyiv), Taras Stepanenko, Oleksandr Zubkov, Heorhy Sudakov (all from Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal), Viktor Tsyhankov (Girona), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea), Serhii Sydorchuk (Westerlo), Ruslan Malinovsky (Genoa).

Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo).

Not included in the lineup for games: Dmytro Riznyk, Danylo Sikan (both from Shakhtar Donetsk), Denys Popov, Vitaly Buyalskyi, Vladyslav Kabaev (all from Dynamo Kyiv), Yehor Yarmolyuk (Brentford, England).

Ukraine will begin preparations for EURO 2024 on May 30 in Nuremberg, Germany, where it will play a friendly match against EURO 2024 host Germany on June 3.

The team arrives in Warsaw the next day to play Poland on June 7.

The final friendly against Moldova will be held June 11 in Chisinau.

