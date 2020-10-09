Plaschke: Is tonight the night Lakers return to glory?

Lakers guard Danny Green, left, and LeBron James celebrate during the Lakers' win over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Oct. 2. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The confetti is bundled. The tears are welling. The Larry O’Brien is waiting.

A city creeps to the end of couches. A team battles to the edge of euphoria. A franchise treads toward the precipice of history.

Hang on, Los Angeles, all heaven is about to break loose.

Barring a miracle or Jimmy Butler, Friday should be the night the Lakers capture their 17th NBA championship by finishing off the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

The stage is set. The mission is clear. The moment is now.

The Lakers are leading three games to one, requiring but one more win for a title, and it should be a lock. Only one team in NBA history has come back from such a deficit to win an NBA Finals, and that team had LeBron James, who now plays for the Lakers, and who has won 16 of his last 17 close-out games.

The Lakers are healthy, the Heat are not. The Lakers are hyped, the Heat looked cooked. The Lakers are even dressed for success, as they will take the court at the AdventHealth Arena near Orlando wearing the Kobe Bryant-designed Black Mamba snakeskin uniforms. They are 4-0 in the playoffs in the Mambas; they believe something spiritual is happening here, and who are we to argue?

“Every time we lose in the jerseys, we feel like we’ve let him down, and we don’t want to do that,” Anthony Davis said Thursday, later adding: “But if we come in and do the things we’re supposed to do … then we can remain undefeated and close this thing out and make this moment even more special.”

At first glance, it is a moment that feels predestined, what with the NBA’s most glamorous franchise being led by two of the league’s top five players. The Lakers should be here, right? The Lakers were always going to be here, true?

Wrong. Don’t be fooled. It is a wonder the Lakers are here. It is a minor miracle that the Lakers are here. This title will mark not an expected coronation but a compelling comeback, the greatest offensive rebound in franchise history, a crowning achievement of resilience and calm in the wake of chaos and dysfunction.

The road to the championship has actually been a broken one that began 19 months ago amid a giant pothole in a Staples Center hallway.

This journey started when Magic Johnson quit.

Who can forget that April night before the 2019 Lakers’ season finale when Johnson stood against a wall and stunningly resigned because of a front office feud with general manager Rob Pelinka?

“What I didn’t like was the backstabbing and whispering. … I didn’t like a lot of things that went on that didn’t have to go on,” he said.

Afterward, the media sought out LeBron James for a response but he scurried into the night without talking, illuminating another problem. A month earlier, he had been booed on the night he passed Michael Jordan to move into fourth on the league's all-time scoring list. His first season had been a disaster. He had been distant, detached, and failed to connect with a city that viewed him as a stranger.

“What I’ve learned being a Laker is that the Laker faithful don’t give a damn what you’ve done before,” James said Thursday. “You’ve got to do it as a Laker, and then they respect you.”

So Magic Johnson was out, LeBron James was on the outs, and coach Luke Walton was fired with the franchise in such disarray that he was considered fortunate.

“Luke Walton, you lucky dog,” it was written here.

Then it got worse. The much-maligned Pelinka was quietly promoted to Johnson’s chair without a search, and his top coaching choice, Tyronn Lue, turned him down.

“Soak in the notion that Showtime is turning toxic,” it was written here.

When Pelinka finally did find a head coach who would take the job, the criticism was universal for a guy who recently lost more games than Walton and whose teams had lost to James in three consecutive playoffs.

“No disrespect to Frank Vogel but … whaaaat?” it was written here.

It got worse. It got crazier. Vogel’s introductory news conference occurred hours after Magic Johnson appeared on an ESPN talk show and burned the organization to the ground. Johnson ripped the front office for having too many voices and cited Pelinka as the alleged backstabber.

“If you’re going to talk betrayal, it’s only with Rob,” Johnson said.

Amid the cacophony, Vogel gamely stood his ground and said, “You’re going to be happy with the product we put on the floor this year and where we’re going as an organization, you really are.”

