Clemson basketball vs Alabama live score, updates, highlights from 2024 Elite 8 game

LOS ANGELES — Clemson basketball makes its first Elite Eight appearance in 44 years Saturday and will play Alabama at Crypto.com Arena.

The sixth-seeded Tigers (24-11) enter the NCAA West regional final after stunning Arizona 77-72 Thursday. They look to defeat a familiar non-conference foe Saturday (8:49 p.m. ET, TBS/truTV), beating the Crimson Tide 85-77 on Nov. 28 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

No. 4 seed Alabama (24-11) comes into the Elite Eight after upsetting No. 1 seed North Carolina 89-87, reaching this stage for the first time since 2004. Through three NCAA Tournament games, the Crimson Tide are averaging 90 points on 47.9% shooting.

The winner will advance to the Final Four on April 6 in Phoenix to face the winner between No. 1 seed Connecticut and No. 3 seed Illinois.

Clemson vs Alabama live score updates in Elite Eight bracket

What channel is Clemson vs Alabama on today? How to watch, stream live

TV channel: TBS/truTV

Stream: NCAA March Madness Live app | SLING TV

Clemson will tip off vs. Alabama on TBS/truTV. Streaming options include the NCAA March Madness Live app and Sling TV. Announcers for the game are Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce.

Clemson vs Alabama start time, TV info, location

Start time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV info: TBS/truTV

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Clemson vs Alabama preview

Clemson: The Tigers earned their fourth NCAA Tournament bid under coach Brad Brownell. They defeated No. 11 seed New Mexico, No. 3 seed Baylor and No. 2 seed Arizona to reach the Elite Eight for the second time in program history. Chase Hunter has been their leading scorer, averaging 19.7 points through three March Madness games.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide made March Madness for the fourth straight season. They beat No. 13 Charleston, No. 12 Grand Canyon and UNC to get to the Elite Eight, looking to reach the Final Four for the first time. Mark Sears has been their leading scorer through three NCAA Tournament games, averaging 24.7 points per game.

Clemson vs Alabama odds, betting line, spread

Odds according to BetMGM.

Spread: Clemson (+2.5)

Over/under: 164.5

Moneyline: Clemson (+125), Alabama (-150)

Clemson vs Alabama prediction, game picks

Clemson 79, Alabama 75: The Tigers are 13-1 against non-ACC opponents this season, displaying they are a tough team for unfamiliar opponents to handle. Add in Clemson's defense has hit its stride, slowing down high-octane offenses in March Madness, expect the Tigers to advance to the Final Four.

Clemson vs Alabama injury updates

Clemson:

Alex Hemenway (lower body, out)

Bas Leyte (shoulder, out)

Alabama:

Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (head, day to day)

Clemson vs Alabama stats

Clemson

PPG: 77.2

PPG allowed: 70.7

FG%: 46.8%

3PT% : 35.2%

KenPom ranking: 19

Alabama

PPG: 90.7

PPG allowed: 81.1

FG% : 47.7%

3PT% : 36.8%

KenPom ranking: 14

Clemson vs Alabama championship odds

Odds according to BetMGM:

CLEMSON: +3500

ALABAMA: +2000

Clemson basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Clemson's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/9 Wake Forest, L (81-76) 3/13 Boston College, L (76-55) 3/22 New Mexico, W (77-56) 3/24 Baylor, W (72-64) 3/28 Arizona, W (77-72) 3/30 Clemson vs. Alabama (NCAA Tournament Elite Eight)

Alabama basketball schedule 2023-24

The past five games of Alabama's 2023-24 basketball season. For the full schedule, click here

3/9 Arkansas, W (92-88) 3/15 Florida, L (102-88) 3/22 Charleston, W (109-96) 3/24 Grand Canyon, W (72-61) 3/28 North Carolina, W (89-87) 3/30 Alabama vs. Clemson (NCAA Tournament Elite Eight)

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson vs Alabama live score, updates: 2024 NCAA Tournament Elite 8