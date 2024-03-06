How Clemson basketball had a senior night to remember for PJ Hall, Joseph Girard III

CLEMSON – It was a senior night to remember at Littlejohn Coliseum as Clemson basketball crushed Syracuse 90-75 on Tuesday to bounce back from its loss to Notre Dame three days earlier.

Prior to the game, the Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) honored PJ Hall, Chase Hunter, Joseph Girard III, Jack Clark and Bas Leyte as they were accompanied by family and teammates. Each player, except for Leyte (out with shoulder injury), contributed in this critical conference victory against the Orange (20-11, 11-9).

"We kept our turnovers down and had great balance, great efficiency on offense," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. "We did enough good things on defense to win the game."

Hall scored 21 points and shot 9-for-12 from the field, 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line in the first half. The Spartanburg native was an issue Syracuse couldn't figure out, dominating in the post and making 3-pointers. Hall finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in likely his final home game at Littlejohn Coliseum.

After scoring five points in the first half, Girard, a Syracuse transfer, erupted to score 16 in the second half. He was his 3-point shooting self, going 3-for-3 from 3-point range and 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Girard sealed the game with an and-one 3-pointer at the top of the arc and ended with 21 points.

"(Girard is), obviously, a terrific player that stretches the defense, scores and takes pressure off our other guys," Brownell said. "He brings an offensive confidence and mentality of winning that is unique."

Similar to Girard, Hunter got going in the second half, scoring 10 points. He had the primary assignment of guarding Syracuse's Judah Mintz, who entered Tuesday's contest second in points average in the ACC. Hunter had the highest plus-minus of the game (plus-21). Hunter also facilitated the offense well, helping Clemson finish with 17 assists.

Clark, who missed Saturday's game with an illness, returned to the starting lineup and impacted both ends of the floor. The NC State transfer was mostly responsible for guarding the Orange's 3-point shooter Chris Bell, who only scored seven points. Clark recorded three steals and one block on defense and helped carve up Syracuse on offense, logging five assists.

The Tigers are 10-1 this season when Clark starts.

"This group is incredible," Hall said. "We can flourish in so many different ways – inside, outside shooting; defense, zone and man. We're so versatile and really deep."

Not to mention, Ian Schieffelin recorded his ninth double double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 16 rebounds.

Clemson is en route to an NCAA Tournament bid, and Tuesday's victory sets up the Tigers for a chance Saturday to clinch the fourth double-bye in the ACC Tournament. They must defeat Wake Forest, a team that has only loss once at home this season, in its regular-season finale.

"We got some big things coming," Hunter said. "We're about to make a big run. This is a great team to do it."

Derrian Carter covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at dcarter@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DerrianCarter00

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: How Clemson basketball had a senior night to remember PJ Hall