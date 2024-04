Pittsburgh Steelers take Washington’s Troy Fautanu with their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft

(WHTM)– With their first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu at 20th overall.

Troy Fautanu stands at 6’3” and 317 pounds and comes from the Washington Huskies where he was a full time starter in 2022 and 2023 and even earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.